Sdiptech AB (publ) resolves on an in-kind issue of shares to seller of Resource Data Management Ltd

5 July 2022, 15:00

Sdiptech resolves on an in-kind issue of shares to seller of Resource Data Management Ltd

On May 13, 2022, Sdiptech AB (publ) acquired the shares in Resource Data Management Ltd (“RDM”), specializing in control and monitoring of refrigeration and building management systems. In connection with the acquisition, the seller of RDM was offered by the company to subscribe for newly issued B shares in Sdiptech AB (publ), as part of the total payment.

Sdiptech's Board of Directors has today decided to issue 21,321 new ordinary shares of series B to the seller of RDM, entailing an increase in the share capital of SEK 533.025. The value of the shares has been calculated at a total of GBP 500,000, at the time of acquisition corresponding to SEK 6,170,510.61 or SEK 289.41 per share. The payment was made in kind by shares in RDM at a corresponding value.

The total number of B shares in Sdiptech thus increases by 21,321 from 33,580,027 to 33,601,348. The total number of votes in Sdiptech increases by 21,321 from 55,330,027 to 55,351,348.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

