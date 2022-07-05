Galaxy Gaming Unveils Galaxy Gaming Digital, Signaling Focus on iGaming

LAS VEGAS, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology has launched Galaxy Gaming Digital, a division focused on online growth and development. Galaxy Gaming Digital encompasses its proprietary portfolio of world-famous table content, the brand-new Galaxy Built games developed in-house, and future digital ventures.

“The launch of Galaxy Gaming Digital underscores our continued enthusiasm for creating and licensing the best table game content online, just as we have always done for our land-based clients,” said Todd Cravens, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming. “As the omnichannel table games experts, we see tremendous opportunity for growth and innovation by taking an active role in creating our own new content and continuing to work closely with our industry-leading development partners. Along with that, this new division will also be focused on channel expansion, bringing Galaxy titles to new online outlets.”

Galaxy is renowned for their world-famous content and proven track record with both online and land-based table games. In the last twelve months, over one billion wagers worldwide have been made online on Galaxy Gaming side bets alone. Of the top seven side bets online, Galaxy titles makeup five including the world’s number one side bet, 21+3®, Perfect Pairs®, Buster Blackjack®, Lucky Ladies®, and Lucky Lucky®. These titles can be found on games developed by Galaxy iGaming partners across over 1,000 of the world’s leading online casino websites.

Building upon that success, Galaxy Gaming Digital will continue to license their best-in-class table games titles to their development partners while also taking a more active role developing their own brand-new games in-house to offer more of their extensive and expanding content portfolio. For the first time, Galaxy is launching their own ready-to-play iGaming RNG titles, Galaxy Built games, pairing their innovative new game titles with an engaging user experience. The first collection of these games includes Split to Double Blackjack™, Roulette Up™, and Rising Phoenix Baccarat, which are all currently available in land-based casinos. These RNG titles will launch later this year.

Further digital developments are already in progress. Galaxy Gaming Digital expects to have additional announcements later this year.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

