Shannon Scott The Maker of COMUNITYmade – Talks About the Hand Made Premium Custom Shoes in LA - On The Subject Matter Experts Podcast By Qamar Zaman

Los Angeles, CA, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The podcast host Qamar Zaman interviewed Shannon Scott, a visionary who is the founder of a a custom show company called called COMUNITYmade, where they can socialize and buy custom-made premium shoes in the heart of LA. The founders are known as Umami of the business world with their amazing and unique approach to the creation of custom shoes handmade locally in Los Angeles.



COMUNITYmade is not just an outlet but a place where people can gather and participate in events and workshops that span arts, music, education, and community involvement; these happenings are always a great time. All the shoes are handmade in downtown LA by expert artisans allowing the community to invest in local businesses and create more jobs by not passing on the bucks overseas.





Listen to the podcast on your favorite platform.

Apple iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcast & Spotify

About COMUNITYmade

COMUNITYmade is a unique place in the heart of LA, is a catalyst for change that will not just awe you but inspire action and participation with the local community.

Shannon Scot’s business makes premium shoes with one underlying goal: to give back to the community. This task fuels their mission as each sale, up to 20%, is donated to the charity of the consumer's choice helping the community grow.

Apple iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcast, Spotify & YouTube

About Shannon Scott

Shannon's marathon of a career at ASICS enabled her to experience all facets of the business and how to grow an internationally respected brand successfully. Her passion for building community and inspiring others to thrive are her key duties as COMUNITYmade's President. Learn more

Website: https://www.comunitymade.com/

LinkedIn: Shannon Scott

About Qamar Zaman - Host of Subject Matter Expert Podcast

Qamar Zaman is a subject matter expert podcast host who interviews other experts worldwide on his show.

Listen to the podcast using your favorite platform

Apple iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcast & Spotify

Media Contact

Ana Khan - subjectmatterexpertspodcast@gmail.com