Porsche Insurance launches in Canada

Toronto, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Financial Services Canada is proud to introduce Porsche Insurance, the customized insurance program developed for vehicles offered by the premium sports car brand. The first of its kind for the brand in Canada, this comprehensive offering will help Porsche drivers design personalized insurance solutions tailored to their unique needs.

Brokered by global professional services firm Aon, Porsche Insurance is the most natural and seamless fit within the brand’s experiences, offering a range of tailored benefits, and exceptional customer service. Experienced insurance professionals work with Porsche customers to secure the most optimal coverage plan with the added ability to bundle auto insurance with supplementary products, including home insurance, for further discount eligibility.

“We are pleased to be able to offer customers of the brand a compelling vehicle insurance option,” said David Williams, President and CEO, Porsche Financial Services Canada. “By combining our sports car expertise with Aon’s coverage know-how, Porsche insurance brings peace-of-mind to the most discerning customers.”

Porsche Insurance customers will also receive an exclusive selection of benefits that complement their vehicle. To ensure each Porsche vehicle operates continuously at peak performance, OEM replacement parts will be used to repair vehicles in the event of a claim and, where applicable, will be fixed by Porsche-trained technicians at brand-approved facilities. While their vehicle is undergoing a claim repair, Porsche customers will be provided with a comparable rental vehicle, thereby minimizing inconvenience. In the event of total loss or theft within 24 months of a new vehicle’s purchase date, Porsche drivers can rest assured they would receive the original purchase price of the vehicle – not a depreciated value.

Porsche Insurance is offered in partnership between Porsche Financial Services Canada (PFSC) and Aon in Canada.

Visit porscheinsurancecanada.ca for more information.

About Porsche Financial Services Canada G.P.

Established in 2003, Porsche Financial Services Canada G.P. (PFSC) is the exclusive lease and retail finance company for Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PFSC offers a number of exclusive Porsche lease and retail finance options along with the Porsche Protection Plan suite of optional products designed exclusively for Porsche vehicles. PFSC has a dedicated, bilingual Canadian Customer Service team to support the 21 Porsche Centres and their customers across Canada.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 60 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2021, Porsche delivered 9,141 units in Canada, marking its best-ever sales year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

