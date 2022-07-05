Capital Power to release second quarter 2022 financial results and host analyst conference call on August 2

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its second quarter 2022 results before the markets open on August 2, 2022. Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss its second quarter operating and financial results.



Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

(800) 319-4610 (toll-free from Canada and USA)

Live webcast at www.capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 6,600 MW of power generation capacity at 27 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 385 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

For more information, please contact :