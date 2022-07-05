Victoria Unikel launches Gossip Stone TV, broadcasting original celebrity reality shows

Miami, Florida, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new TV channel Gossip Stone TV will be full of stars and hot celebrity reality shows, says award-winning artist, producer and serial media entrepreneur Victoria Unikel. The announcement promises the first shows to capture viewers' attention with luxurious, expensive, unusual, and top-secret revelations. Top OTT networks Amazon Fire TV, Roku TV and Apple+, reaching 186M households worldwide, will carry Gossip Stone TV. The channel also plans to release an iOS app at the end of 2022 as another distribution channel.

Victoria announces two headline shows - The Most Expensive with Debbie Wingham and Seduce Like a Spy with Aliia Roza.

The Most Expensive is a reality television show hosted by Debbie Wingham, a legendary British artist. From her working experience, it is obvious that she's the Queen of everything expensive! She has a following of 2M on IG and is known for creating the most expensive shoes in the world worth $15M, a cake worth $74M, and a $17M diamond-covered dress.

The Most Expensive features Debbie making her own creations each season. In addition to being ‘the most expensive’, her works are also the most unique. Debbie will also highlight the owners of the world's most rare and expensive items in the first episodes produced in Dubai, Spain, Monaco, Abu Dhabi, and Switzerland.

Seduce Like a Spy is an educational TV show produced and starring the glamorous celebrity ex-spy Aliia Roza. Through interviews with celebrity guests, victims of con men, and reflections on her former life fighting drug and human trafficking, she dissects the art and mechanics of seduction. In Los Angeles, the first episode is being produced with guest Cecilie Fjellhoy, whose story of being taken for $200,000 by a con man will be featured in the new Netflix film The Tinder Swindler.

On Gossip Stone TV, Cecilie and Aliia will spill details not seen on Netflix. They will also share tips on how to avoid being manipulated by others and many other secrets. Aliia Roza will reveal the secrets of Hollywood, tinsel town, and its biggest celebrities in future episodes.

Hypno Challenge – reality show produced by Marina Clark, features a competition between the most brilliant hypnotists and mentalists who take on various challenges that they must perform publicly to remain in the game. There can be only one winner, and the pressure will be intense. Clark graduated from the Hypnosis Motivation Institute and founded Strategic Mind University that offers hypnosis and mental acuity training to professionals.

Co-founder and CEO of Gossip Stone TV, Victoria Unikel, said, "We don't follow anyone's formula. It's about the synergy between the producers who are creating original content."

Victoria has produced and directed large projects. Internationally known as a composer, actress, singer, and producer, she has used her experience to push into publishing and broadcasting. Having always dreamed of the reach of television, she co-founded and runs 24Fashion TV , an American TV channel broadcasting fashion runways, red carpets, and other events worldwide. She co-founded VUGA Enterprises media group, an entertainment producer that owns and operates more than 50 online publications with over 3 million monthly unique visitors.

Gossip Stone TV is her main focus, along with her amazing friends and partners. Gene Avakyan, a co-founder and partner, has worked in the private sector and Federal and local government on projects worth $9B. Gene leads the company's technical team. Henry Lipatov, the company's creative director, A-list talent director and VFX producer, is known for creating music videos for Jennifer Lopez, Eminem, Chris Brown, 50 cent, Linkin Park, Fallout Boy, and more than 100 other top music videos featuring world famous artists. Airy Gold, with ten years of experience working with FashionTV, Hublot, Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and the Festival du Cannes, is developing and producing new show concepts.

Media Contact

Company Name: VUGA Enterprises LLC

Contact Person: Jennifer Garcia

Email: press@vugaenterprises.com



Website: https://vugaenterprises.com

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment