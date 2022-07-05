Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size, Research Insights, and Opportunities 2022-2029 | Increasing Demand for Environmental Friendly Products to Aid Growth

Pune, India, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waterborne epoxy resin market is set to gain momentum from their surging usage as coatings. They can also be utilized for welding two materials effectively. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ The report further mentions that waterborne epoxy resins require the extraction of naphtha to manufacture them.

A list of all the renowned waterborne epoxy resin manufacturers operating in the global market:

Linex GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

Olin Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Reichhold LLC

ADEKA Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

DIC Corporation

Other key market players

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Product type, By Application, By End-use industry Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Segmentations

By Product type

High molecular weight

Low molecular weight

By Application

Adhesives

Composites

Coating

By End-use industry

Construction

Automotive

Textile

Packaging

What Does This Report Contain?

The report delivers an elaborate assessment of numerous customers’ journeys related to the market, regions, and segments. At the same time, it provides multiple customer impressions about vacuum salts and their usage. The analysis takes a closer look at their fears and pain points across various customer touch points. The business intelligence and consultation solutions would aid interested stakeholders, such as chief experience officers to define customer experience maps catered to their requirements. They can refine customer experience and engagement with their own brands.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Environmentally Friendly Products to Aid Growth

Waterborne epoxy resins are copolymerized to a large number of hardeners by homopolymerization catalytic. It can be used to develop a thermoplastic polymer which would further provide excellent mechanical properties. At the same time, it can enhance temperature tolerance and control. Besides, waterborne epoxy resins are environmentally friendly because of their zero VOCs emission. Hence, they are extensively used in adhesives and coatings industries. These factors are likely to accelerate the waterborne epoxy resin market growth in the upcoming years. However, their high prices and lower production rates may hinder growth.

Regional Insights-

Rising Demand for Compact Vehicles to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate the highest waterborne epoxy resin market share throughout the forthcoming years backed by the increasing technological advancement in the automotive industry. At the same time, the surging demand for fuel-efficient and compact vehicles in the region would accelerate growth.

In North America, governments have implemented stringent norms to control VOC emissions. It is set to spur the demand for waterborne epoxy resins as these rules would be able to lower the effects of VOCs on the environment and health. Lastly, the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to grow steadily owing to the rising demand from numerous end-use industries.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on New Product Launches to Cater to Increasing Customer Demand

The global market for waterborne epoxy resins contains a wide range of big, small, and medium companies. They are mainly aiming to intensify competition by investing hefty amounts in research and development activities. Some of the others are unveiling state-of-the-art waterborne epoxy resins to fulfil the unmet customer needs.

Below is one of the latest industry developments:

July 2020: Engineered Polymer Solutions (EPS) introduced its new EPS 2400 series in North America. It includes six waterborne acrylic resins that can provide high-performance solutions to wood coating formulators. These can also be used for flooring, furniture, and cabinetry.

