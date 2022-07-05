Robotic Paint Booth Market Size, Global Demand, and Forecast 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune.India, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Robotic Paint Booth Market size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the upcoming years owing to the increasing demand for robotic paint from the automotive industry, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Robotic Paint Booth Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Paint/Spray Booth, Paint Robotic Arm), By End-user (Automotive Industry, Non-automotive Industry) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029”.

There has been an increasing demand for robotic paint from the automotive industry as this type of paint can be applied with more accuracy than the use of human workers for painting any type of automotive part. Further, robotic paints can save a lot of time required for painting any automotive equipment or machinery, which is projected to propel the growth of this market.

However, the cost of maintenance of robotic paint booths is relatively high, which is projected to impede the growth of this market.

Key Players Covered in the Robotic Paint Booth Market Report:

ABB

FANUC Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Stäubli International AG

YASKAWA Electric Corp.

Blowtherm-USA

Dürr Group

Nordson Corporation

TKS Industrial Company

Graco Inc.

Crocodile Paint Both

Integrated Automation and Robotics

VarnishTech.it

Symach s.r.l.

Celiber-Celette

Geico S.p.A.

KUKA AG

FUJITORONICS K.K

Mexx Engineering

BlastOne International

Hilustre Coatings Pty. Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in most industries and manufacturing units being shut down across the world. This pandemic has hindered the whole production process of robotic paint booths, which is anticipated to restrict this market’s growth in several regions.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, this market is classified into paint/spray booth and paint robotic arm. Based on end-user, the market is divided into the automotive industry and the non-automotive industry. By region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights/Summary:

The report provides an exhaustive assessment of each market segment and also offers an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, trends, opportunities, and hindrances. Furthermore, the report contains a granular examination of the regional developments affecting the market, along with a thorough evaluation of the top market players and their key strategies.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By End-User, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered ABB, FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Stäubli International AG, YASKAWA Electric Corp., Blowtherm-USA, Dürr Group, Nordson Corporation, TKS Industrial Company, Graco Inc., Crocodile Paint Both, Integrated Automation and Robotics, VarnishTech.it, Symach s.r.l., Celiber-Celette, Geico S.p.A., KUKA AG, FUJITORONICS K.K, Mexx Engineering, BlastOne International, Hilustre Coatings Pty. Ltd. Robotic Paint Booth Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Number of Manufacturing Plants for Robotic Paint Worldwide to Fuel the Market

Robotic paints are used in several industries such as automotive, construction, aerospace and aviation, and others. Hence, the key companies in this market have set up their manufacturing plants across several regions, especially in the countries such as India, Malaysia, Mexico, and other countries. This is a crucial factor responsible for the growth of this market.

Regional Insights:

Rising Demand for Customized Machinery to Boost the Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate in the robotic paint booth market share on account of the rising demand for customized machinery and automobiles in the countries such as India, Japan, China and South Korea.

North America region is anticipated to grow speedily in this market due to the high volume of painting operations in the countries such as the US and Canada.

Competitive Landscape:

Technological Advancements in the Machinery Industry to Feed Competition

The leading companies in the robotic paint booth market are focusing on the increasing adoption of latest technologies in the machinery industry in order to increase the usage of robotic paints and make minimum use of human workers for industrial processes. This has resulted in increasing competition among key companies which will enable them to expand their business operations and widen their market foothold.

Industry Development:

February 2020: ABB introduced a painting station comprising of 12 robots that offers space-saving alternative to a traditional station. The painting station is able to paint a variety of automotive vehicles including, cars, SUVs and large MPVs.

