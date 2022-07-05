Changing Marketing Tactics to Expand the Marketing Operations Management Market; 7.9% CAGR Anticipated through 2032 - States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville, MD, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The marketing operations management market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 22.6 Bn by 2032 from US$ 10.5 Bn in 2022, rising rapidly at a CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period.



New marketing channels involving online and offline channels are increasing the sales of different marketing tactics, including digital marketing and marketing operations management systems, fueling the sales of marketing operations management systems.

The high penetration of smartphones and 5G/4G networks in businesses that help them in reaching the end-users and enhance the customer experience pushes the sales of marketing operations management systems.

Advertisers and PR companies are also adopting the latest advertising tactics involving digital marketing smoothening the marketing operations management market, fueling the sales marketing management systems.

The digitalization of corporate spaces, including advertising agencies integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive decision-making, expands the marketing operations management systems.

These marketing tactics involve chatbots, push notifications, email marketing, and social media operations covering the marketing operations management, enhancing the customer product experience and awareness of the market.

New industries adding up in the market are also creating multiple opportunities for the marketing operations management market, widening the advertising agencies to opt for marketing management platforms to engage more potential customers.

A higher number of people joining social media platforms, consuming and creating content through multiple digital channels are also helping the market expand its space in new regions.



Key Takeaways

As per the global marketing operations management market study, the software segment is expected to advance at a CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period by component.

According to global marketing operations management market research, the manufacturing execution systems segment is expected to lead at a CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period by functionality.

India is the fastest-growing market globally, thriving at a CAGR of 9.6%, making the Asia Pacific market, enhancing the corporate marketing tactics.

Competitive Landscape

Few globally established players dominate the marketing operations management market, including Adobe Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hubspot Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE. The key players use mergers, partnerships, and multiple marketing tools to spread the word about their marketing management platform.

Recent Developments

- Adobe Inc has introduced its upgraded marketing operations management systems like content management, campaign execution, personalization, and Marketo engage to engage more and more potential customers, fueling the sales of marketing operations management systems.

- Hubspot Inc has extended the marketing operations management services like digital marketing channels and paid marketing channels. This increases the sales of marketing operations management systems.

- Oracle Corporation has introduced its digital marketing services for business-specific, including data integration, B2C interactive marketing, retail marketing, utilities, etc.

Key Segments

By Component : Software On-Premise Cloud-Based Professional Services

By Functionality : Inventory Management Labor Management Manufacturing Execution Systems Process and Production Intelligence Quality Process Management Others

By Enterprise Size : Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Industry : Automotive Chemical Healthcare and pharmaceuticals Food and Beverages Consumer Goods Aerospace and Defense Industrial Equipment Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



