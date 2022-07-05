Hybrid Work Start-up Upflex Accelerates Expansion in Europe With Landmark Space Deal

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

London, July 5, 2022 – Upflex, the premier global provider of hybrid workspace solutions, has agreed to a major commercial deal with Landmark Space, one of the UK’s largest providers of flexible workspaces. The agreement sees Landmark become the first flex workspace operator to adopt Upflex’s technology platform for the management of Landmark’s on-demand offering and will enable seamless real-time bookings of desks and meeting rooms across the entirety of Landmark’s space network.

The Landmark deal demonstrates how Upflex’s unique platform not only enables enterprises to give the workforce instant access to on-demand flex workspace around the world, but also provides cutting-edge, tech-powered solutions to flex operators looking to optimise their own services in this new hybrid landscape, ensuring all key players in the new hybrid ecosystem — including occupiers and operators — have the technology and data to adapt and thrive in the new world of work.

Landmark is a leading workspace player with a 22-year track record in the market, operating serviced offices, coworking spaces and meeting rooms in 44 locations across eight major UK cities (including 26 prime central London locations) and servicing a total of 14,000 users.

The agreement with Upflex will enable Landmark to automate its booking capabilities to provide Landmark’s customers with an easier, instant way to book and pay for workspace and meeting rooms, thereby enhancing the user experience of its rapidly increasing on-demand customer base.

The Upflex platform will also provide in-depth insights into member preferences and workspace demand through rich, actionable data analytics, allowing Landmark to react quickly and create new experiences and services based on emerging trends.

Christophe Garnier, Co-Founder & CEO of Upflex, commented: “Our ground-breaking deal with a UK workspace provider as experienced, renowned and influential as Landmark is the natural next step for Upflex’s growth. The deal demonstrates that, in addition to connecting occupiers with the largest flex network in the world, Upflex can also provide flex operators with the solutions they need to optimise their own operations. Automation is an increasingly vital component in engaging with customers, and our offering, equips flex operators large and small with the agility they need to succeed in the current landscape and aligns them with the new demands of hybrid work, from higher security and safety standards to the expectation of instant, on-demand access. We couldn’t be more excited to be supporting Landmark in this way as we accelerate our expansion in EMEA.”

Ed Cowell, CEO Landmark, said: “Harnessing Upflex’s innovative technology marks a step-change in how we can service our growing user base in a fast-evolving digital world. The flex work market is changing rapidly as hybrid work patterns become the new norm. Our goal is to become truly technology enabled to stay ahead of the curve and to enhance the experience of our members, who want to be more fluid in how they access our diverse range of workspaces. With Upflex, we can fully optimise our mix of dedicated and on-demand offering to meet the needs of what’s now a much more distributed workforce, providing best in-class space as well as access to a market-leading tech platform. This will enable Landmark to fulfil its mission of becoming the number one provider of outstanding client experience in our industry.”

The Landmark deal follows Upflex’s $30m Series A funding round in May, which will significantly accelerate the start-up’s growth. The Series A raise was led by WeWork with participation from notable strategic investors Newmark and Cushman & Wakefield as well as returning investor Ecosystem Integrity Fund, and top venture funds including GPO Fund, Coelius Capital, Industry Ventures, Inertia Ventures, Perennial Private Investments, and Silicon Valley Bank. This brings Upflex’s total funds raised to-date to $34.1 million.

After forming an exclusive global partnership with WeWork in February, Upflex now provides on-demand access to more than 6,000 bookable locations – including WeWork’s global network – spanning around 900 cities across nearly 80 countries as it continues to grow.

In recent months, Upflex has significantly strengthened its footprint in the fast-growing European hybrid work market with the acquisition of WorkClub and the launch of Upflex EMEA, its new European HQ in London and the appointment of Isobel McKenna to head up its UK and European expansion.

In Europe, Upflex has access to over 1,900 locations, while in the UK Upflex’s network extends to over 500 locations across key regions, totalling more than 400,000 square feet of flexible, on-demand office space.

The Series A funding will see Upflex significantly accelerate its growth in the UK and Europe. Globally Upflex is targeting expansion by adding more than 200 new locations per month during 2022, of which around 100 are expected to be in UK and Europe.

The flex market in EMEA is expected to see accelerated growth on significant demand – as over 40% of occupiers anticipate increasing their use of flexible workspace and 63% of employees have a preference for a hybrid working model going forward (JLL). In the UK, the volume of flexible office space is predicted to double by 2023, compared with 2019 (Statista).

About Upflex

Established in 2018, Upflex is a fast-growing, global proptech company offering a suite of SaaS solutions for the hybrid workplace. Upflex’s all-in-one technology stands to become the flex industry standard, connecting occupiers, brokerages and flex space providers in one seamless ecosystem that champions flexibility and choice, and makes distributed work simpler, more cost-efficient, more sustainable, more scalable, and more secure. A technology-driven company, Upflex is built on the belief that the key to a better world of work lies in data. Their platforms provide users with rich, actionable workspace usage data to drive smarter workspace decisions, and greater efficiency overall, for companies, for the workforce, and for the planet.

Upflex acquired on-demand workspace aggregator WorkClub and launched Upflex EMEA, its new European HQ in London, in December 2021.

Upflex entered into a strategic and exclusive partnership with WeWork in February 2022. As the sole aggregator of WeWork inventory, Upflex and WeWork clients now benefit from enhanced optionality in workspaces as they aim to adopt hybrid work strategies.

The WeWork partnership means Upflex now provides on-demand access to more than 6,000 bookable locations spanning nearly 900 cities across 80 countries and continues to grow – including exclusive access to WeWork’s global locations.

In Europe, Upflex has access to over 1,900 locations, with a particular focus on Germany (more than 630 locations), France (nearly 200 locations) and the Netherlands (over 50 locations).

In the UK, Upflex’s network extends to over 500 locations across key regions, totalling more than 400,000 square feet of flexible, on-demand office space. Locations include London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as strategic locations in suburban areas nationwide.

In May Upflex completed its $30 million Series A round. The raise was led by WeWork with participation from notable strategic investors Newmark and Cushman & Wakefield as well as returning investor Ecosystem Integrity Fund, and top venture funds including GPO Fund, Coelius Capital, Industry Ventures, Inertia Ventures, Perennial Private Investments, and Silicon Valley Bank. This brings Upflex’s total funds raised to-date to $34.1 million.

The Series A funding will allow Upflex to significantly accelerate its growth in the UK and Europe. Globally Upflex is targeting growth of more than 200 new locations per month during 2022, of which around 100 are expected to be in UK and Europe.

In addition to its exclusive partnership with WeWork, Upflex’s network has more than 700 other flex operator members and is actively seeking further members in the UK, Europe and worldwide, as well as growing the Upflex EMEA team.

About Landmark Space

Landmark Space is a serviced office provider with 44 business centres in eight different cities across the UK, totalling over 1 million square feet. Landmark offers private offices, meeting rooms, Club Space, virtual offices and private floors. Having adapted and reformed its business model throughout the pandemic, Landmark has helped shape the debate on some of the most topical issues affecting the UK’s commercial real estate sector, from the role of leaders in the office to dynamics of hybrid working. Landmark is supported by over 150 talented people and operates technology dedicated to helping teams and businesses grow. That is why Landmark flexible workspace is the chosen partner to over 14,000 clients, a number which is growing every day. The world of work is changing. Landmark is committed to making every working day matter for employees of businesses large and small and provides a refreshingly flexible approach to how businesses manage their workspace.

