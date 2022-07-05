World Insurance Associates Grows Employee Benefits Business with the Acquisition of Sagacity Benefits

Iselin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Sagacity Benefits (“Sagacity”) of Burlington, IA on July 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sagacity Benefits is a comprehensive consultant firm for employer-based benefits and specializes in health benefits platforms for companies of all sizes. Specialty markets include fully insured, partial self-funded and self-funded platforms.

“It’s our goal to provide consultation while identifying ways to save our clients both time and money, “ says Steven Preader, President, Sagacity Benefits. “This is done with market knowledge and a wide selection of resources in cost savings, human resources, payroll and technology. We are glad to be joining World and continuing this approach with even more benefits and services.”

“It’s great to have Sagacity Benefits join the World family, and I extend a warm welcome to them,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They are recognized as industry leaders, and I know they will continue to be successful as part of World.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Aspelmeier, Fisch, Power, Engberg & Helling, PLC provided legal counsel to Sagacity Benefits. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 152 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 160 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.