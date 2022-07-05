Sydney, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Finland-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

The country is also at the leading edge of developments on 6G research within Europe. These efforts have been supported by the government and telecom regulator, which have worked towards the EU’s 2030 broadband targets. 5G services were available to about 82% of the population by the beginning of 2022, though geographic coverage was far lower given that the MNOs have focussed investment on the more densely populated areas of the country.

The country has also driven the fixed broadband migration from copper to fibre, in line with the emphasis on the provision of gigabit services. The number of fibre broadband connections continues to increase rapidly, supported by the collective efforts of smaller providers in municipalities, as well as the adoption of techniques such as micro-trenching, which dramatically reduce engineering costs.



This report assesses key aspects of the Finnish telecom market, providing data on the fixed network services sector together with an overview of important regulatory issues including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier preselection. The report also profiles the major operators and assesses the state of telecoms infrastructure and services. In addition, the report provides statistics and analyses on the mobile market, including key regulatory issues, a snapshot of the consumer market, the growth of mobile data services and the development of emerging technologies and networks.



Key developments:

Issue of 700MHz license covering the Åland Islands delayed to late 2022;

6G Finland set up to help direct efforts in 6G specifications and applications;

Telia completes sale of a 49% stake in its tower portfolio in Sweden, Finland, and Norway;

Revised Act on Electronic Communications Services come into force;

Elisa and Nokia achieve 2.1Gb/s uplink data rates on a commercial 5G network;

Auction for 26GHz spectrum concluded;

DNA upgrades core and regional networks for 5G services, launches 1Gb/s broadband service;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data update to December 2021, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q1 2022, updated Telecom maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:

Telia, Finnet Group, DNA, Elisa, TDC Finland, Tele2, Digita



Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Finland-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW