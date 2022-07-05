Leading Waste Brokers on Tackling Australia's Growing Electronic Waste Problem

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Waste Sense, provider of independent waste management services Melbourne wide, many people don't know where to send their unwanted electronics and IT assets, so they send them to landfill. As these items often contain hazardous materials, if they aren't recycled or disposed of correctly, they can cause massive environmental issues and damage.

While the digital revolution has made people's lives better and easier, Waste Sense explains that the volume of e-waste being produced is growing between 8% to 11% each year, making it one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world. The Australian Bureau of Statistics found that Australia generated 539,000 tonnes of e-waste in 2018-19 alone. Global e-waste volumes are expected to reach 74 million tonnes per year by 2030. Additionally, emissions associated with e-waste in Australia are forecast to increase by 13% by 2030 to more than 10 million tonnes of the equivalent of CO2.

Most electronic devices and appliances include materials such as mercury, nickel, lead and zinc, which release toxins into the air, soil and local waterways when exposed to the elements. Waste Sense says this can have a serious impact on the health of local communities and the environment. In an effort to create a sustainable environment for the future, state governments in Australia have begun to ban e-waste from landfill, meaning these items can no longer be thrown in the bin.

To handle e-waste sustainably, Waste Sense says individuals and businesses need to be thoughtful consumers. The Clean Energy Finance Corporation, a federal government agency, says 95% of e-waste components can be recycled which will reduce the environmental impact of landfill dumping, pollution, contamination and sourcing new materials.

When it comes to recycling old, unused or broken electronic appliances, Waste Sense provides e-waste collection as part of a waste management solution for businesses and government organisations. Servicing thousands of businesses across Australia, Waste Sense is helping to keep e-waste out of landfill sites.

To discuss responsible collection and recycling of a business' e-waste, contact Waste Sense, the leaders in waste management Melbourne wide today.

Waste Sense:

1300 492 783

service@wastesense.com.au

2/16 Northumberland Street, South Melbourne, VIC 3205.

Related Images











Image 1: Waste Sense









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment