Alkame Completes Development of Simple Beverages New Hemp Infused Beverages and Begins Production

LAS VEGAS, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Copacker Inc., has completed the product development of two additional beverages and is actively expanding the Simple offerings, and has begun the production of Simple Beverages, LLC Green Tea, the latest in their line-up of hemp infused beverages.



Simple Beverage has worked with Alkame on developing and bringing to market their initial beverage of several beverage products to come to market, the first being a Lemon-Aide, a coconut lemonade with 25mg of CBD in a 12oz glass bottle. The success of their initial product has led to West Coast Co-Packer to develop the next two beverages on their expanding beverage portfolio.

The two newly developed non-alcoholic beverages joining the Simple Beverage line are a Sweet Green Tea and a Tea and Lemonade combination (Half & Half), each both containing 25mg of CBD in a 12oz glass bottle. These refreshing and healthier alternative beverages are joining the Simple Beverage line-up and are powered by Alkame’s proprietary advanced water treatment technology. This enhanced premium oxygenated alkaline water is used as the products water base and is infused with minerals, antioxidants, and electrolytes for well-balanced hydration, and maximum bioavailability.

"The Alkame team has been phenomenal to work with and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them as we bring to market our additional beverage products," stated Simple Beverage co-owner Gabe Head.

About Simple CBD

Simple CBD is an Oregon based consumer product cannabinoid focused company with a commitment to making sure that consumers are getting the purest products available.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame’s other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include proprietary water technology with several unique properties, food and beverage manufacturing and co-packing, CBD /Hemp food and beverage manufacturing, and utilizes their enhanced water technology whenever applicable, along with several company owned developed and acquired consumer brands. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

