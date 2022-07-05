Electrophysiology Market, a $15.7 billion Industry by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.8 %

New York, United States, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electrophysiology market in 2020 was worth USD 5.6 billion and, with a relatively high CAGR of 10.8%, is calculated to reach a value of USD 15.7 billion by the end of the decade. The factors driving the market are the rising prevalence of cardiac disorders globally, advancements in the field, and rising investments by companies in the market.



Important Insights into the Electrophysiology market:

By product, EP Ablation Catheters dominated the market with nearly 46% of the market share.

By Indication, Atrial Fibrillation had the highest market share of 48% of the revenue.

By end-user, hospitals and cardiac centres dominated the market with over 90% of the market share.

By Region, North America had the highest market share.





Crucial Factors Driving the market:

Rising Numbers of Cardiovascular Diseases .

According to the US CDC, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in the country. According to Canadian government health statistics, one out of twelve Canadians lives with heart disease. In Canada, heart disease is among the highest-ranking in the leading cause of death. As per statistics from WHO, 17.9 million people died of cardiovascular diseases, which was 32% of all deaths. Thus, with staggering statistics showing the severity of heart diseases worldwide, the market would see an accelerated growth rate in the short-term and mid-term time periods.

Advancements in the field of electrophysiology .

The field has developed by leaps and bounds since the first ECG machine was invented in 1901. In 1967, the first EP study was conducted to treat arrhythmia in a patient with WPW syndrome. Since then, devices such as leadless pacemakers, wireless CRTs and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (S-ICDs) have improved heart disease monitoring and diagnostic systems. According to the CDC, approximately 9% of the population above the age of 65 have atrial fibrillation. With the rising number of cardiac diseases, the technology, too, would have to advance with more complex cases of heart diseases, thereby bolstering the market.

Rising Investments by Companies .

The investments in the healthcare sector have increased since the start of the pandemic. As per data from the World Economic Forum (WEF), individuals and companies invested USD 54.8 billion in the sector in 2020, which was a staggering 36% increase as compared to the previous year. There was a fund structured by JPMorgan Chase & Co. that aims to raise USD 108 million through various foundations and programs such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck and AXA for the treatment of various conditions, including HIV/AIDS and heart diseases. Thus, with more companies and organizations investing in technologies and programs to improve the cardiovascular health of people, we would see a rise in the revenue and valuation of the electrophysiology market.





Analysis of the Segmentation of the Global Electrophysiology Market, as reported by SMR:

Based on Product

EP Laboratory Devices

Remote Steering Systems

Recording Systems

3D Mapping Systems

X-Ray Systems

Others





EP Diagnostic Catheters

Steerable Diagnostic Catheters

Conventional EP Diagnostic Catheters

Fixed Diagnostic Catheters

Ultrasound EP Diagnostic Catheters

Diagnostic Catheters Advanced EP Diagnostic Catheters

Access Devices

Others





EP Ablation Catheters

Radio-frequency Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation EP Catheters

Laser Ablation Systems

Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories

Microwave Ablation Systems

Conventional RF Ablation Catheters

Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters

Others

Based on Indication

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entry Tachycardia

Atrial Tachycardia

Atrial Flutter

Supraventricular Tachycardia

Wolff - Parkinson - White Syndrome

Ventricular fibrillation

Ventricular tachycardia

Others





Based on End-User

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Hospital and Cardiac Center

Others





Based on Region

North America

Canada

USA

Mexico

Jamaica

Rest of North America





Europe

Luxembourg

Czech Republic

Spain

Italy

Hungary

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

Australia

China

India

Vietnam

Bangladesh

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Brazil

Argentina

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Oman

UAE

Nigeria

Botswana

South Africa

Morocco

Egypt

Rest of LAMEA





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2020 to 2030 CAGR 10.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 15.7 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 5.6 Billion Historical Data for 2015 - 2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies Abbott Laboratories,Biotronik SE & Co.KG,Boston Scientific Corporation,Cardio Focus,Inc,GE electrophysiology Johnson & Johnson Inc



Leading Segment By Based on Product EP Ablation Catheters Leading Region North America Segments covered Based on Product, Based on Indication, Based On End-User, Based On Regions



Growth Drivers



The rising prevalence of cardiac disorders globally, advancements in the field, and rising investments by companies in the market.

Going by-product, EP Ablation Catheters dominated the market with approximately 46% of the market share. The catheters are most commonly used to treat various arrhythmias. The most common type of arrhythmia is atrial fibrillation or AFib. As per the CDC data, estimates suggest that 12.1 million US citizens will have AFib by the year 2030. According to the Canadian Cardiovascular Society, the occurrence of AFib is increasing by 4.5% per year in the population. Hence, with rising cases of arrhythmias, the demand for the market would increase rapidly.

Data from the end-user study found that hospitals and cardiac centres occupy 90% of the market share. The primary reason is that the procedures or EP studies must be conducted in controlled settings to prevent untoward incidents. Ventricular Fibrillation is associated with over 70% of cardiac arrest patients. With the rising number of VFib cases, we would see the market grow for treating such cases using EP study.

Based on Indication, atrial fibrillation holds the highest market share due to its high occurrence in the population. According to the CDC, over 180,000 deaths in the US had AFib mentioned in the death certificates, which was directly responsible for over 26,000 deaths. Further, over 454,000 hospitalizations annually in the US are primarily due to AFib. With rising comorbidities such as obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes, the cases of AFib will also increase; hence, the market will grow.





By region, North America dominates the market with 48% of the market share. The dominance in the market is attributed to the infrastructure present in the region and the high existence of heart diseases in that particular region. As per Health Canada statistics, over 669,000 Canadians over the age of 40 suffer from at least one form of heart failure. In the US, over 18 million adults have coronary artery disease, and over 805,000 people suffer from heart attacks. With stifling statistics on heart disease, the region would continue to dominate the market for electrophysiology.

Major Firms Involved in the Electrophysiology Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Stereotaxis Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Osypka Medical

MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Merit Medical Systems

Medtronic,PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd

GE Healthcare

CardioFocus, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Biosense Webster

Baylis Medical Company, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc.

APN Health, LLC

AngioDynamics

Acutus Medical, Inc.





Recent Developments:

In May 2022, CathVision announced that it had received FDA approval for its new high-fidelity and low-noise product, ECGenius EP Recording System. In trials, the device demonstrated effectiveness in diagnosing and treating complex atrial arrhythmias.





In March 2022, the National Institute of Cardiology in Warsaw, Poland, introduced a course in robotic electrophysiology with the assistance of Stereotaxis. The program aims to train physicians to use the Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System to aid in treating arrhythmias.





In January 2022, Medtronic plc entered an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Affera, Inc. Affera manufactures devices that help treat cardiac arrhythmia. The acquisition would take until Q1 2023 for all formalities to be completed, with the move to expand Medtronic’s presence in the electrophysiology market.





In September 2021, Biosense Webster launched its new EP catheter, HELIOSTAR, in the European market. The device is a radio-frequency(RF) balloon developed to assist physicians in quickly mapping, isolating, and treating conditions with a single-shot system.





In January 2021, Farapulse got a CE mark from European health authorities to use pulse-field ablation (PFA) as a treatment for atrial fibrillation. PFA is a new technology that does not heat or freeze the tissue in the treatment process, thereby bypassing surrounding arteries, nerves and veins.









