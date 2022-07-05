DPI Construction Management Hires Marco Pacitti as new Director for Eastern Canada

English French

TORONTO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPI Construction Management today announced the hiring of Marco Pacitti as the company’s new Director for Eastern Canada. The industry leader in commercial office space construction and interiors has tapped Pacitti to pursue new projects specifically in Ottawa and Montreal.



“Marco is a consummate professional, who has the connections and the business savvy to make our expansion into Eastern Canada a success,” said Rick Perin, Co-founder of the company. “Marco will pursue business immediately in the Ottawa market where we already in hot pursuit of several contracts. Montreal also offers tremendous opportunity, which we obviously find exciting given Marco’s knowledge of the industry in Quebec.”

Pacitti comes to DPI from the CBRE office in Montreal where he served as a Senior Project Manager over the last 10 years taking on increasingly more complex projects during his tenure.

“Given the opportunity to play such a significant role in the growth of DPI, well, it was just too big to pass up,” said Pacitti. “Hitting the ground running, I’m fortunate to have the support of the team in Toronto. What excites me the most, however, is getting to work on building my own team in Montreal. Growing the business in the east is what’s driving me. If all goes according to plan, one day I’ll be able to joke with the founding partners that we’re more successful in Montreal than in Toronto, just like in hockey.”

Pacitti has overseen projects in Toronto and Montreal. Eager to make a distinction between the two cities, he describes Montreal as being more formal but when the work begins there’s a definite shift towards a family feeling.

“In Quebec, it’s not just a matter of going with the lowest bidder,” said Pacitti. “While price is always important, people are also looking to work with like-minded people with shared principles. We’re able to quickly get to a place where we’re all pulling in the same direction.”

Co-founders Rick Perin and Elvio Di Simone established DPI Construction Management in 1998. The firm was founded based on an unmet need in the marketplace - for a more personalized construction experience built on trust, competence, and accountability. This still is what drives the company today, allowing it to prosper into a full-service, industry-leading firm of professionals servicing some of Canada’s largest companies. For more information, visit: https://dpiconstruction.com/

