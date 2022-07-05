Immuno-oncology Consolidating its Presence in Most Major Types of Cancer | Globaldata Plc

LONDON, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuno-oncology is the science of harnessing a patient’s immune system to better recognize and attack cancer cells, using pharmaceutical products or biologics. This may be achieved with the stimulation of a patient’s immune system, or with the administration of modified products with oncolytic properties. The Immuno-Oncology – Thematic Research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of immuno-oncology including classification of therapy and technologies, regulatory and market access details, and product & company profiles.

The immuno-oncology market size expanded at a CAGR of more than 24% over the last decade and was worth nearly $45 billion in 2021. There are currently 69 marketed IO products in the 8MM (US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the UK, Japan, and China). Cytokine products lead the category followed by checkpoint modulators. Despite new competitors entering the market, IO agents have retained or increased their very high prices, causing concern for their future use in most markets. The need for better biomarkers to guide treatment decisions is well documented and new efforts in the industry may move the needle in the next five years.

Immuno-oncology Classification and Value Chain

Bispecific Antibodies: Bispecific antibodies aim to bring two different cell or protein types into close proximity to promote some biological function BiTEs are especially relevant to IO

Bispecific antibodies aim to bring two different cell or protein types into close proximity to promote some biological function BiTEs are especially relevant to IO Cancer Vaccines: Cancer vaccines include both preventive vaccines, such as HPV, and treatment vaccines, such as Provenge (sipuleucel-T) for prostate cancer.

Cancer vaccines include both preventive vaccines, such as HPV, and treatment vaccines, such as Provenge (sipuleucel-T) for prostate cancer. Cell Therapies: Cell therapy is the administration of modified immune cells into a patient’s body in order to exert direct or indirect tumor activity

Cell therapy is the administration of modified immune cells into a patient’s body in order to exert direct or indirect tumor activity Checkpoint Modulators: Immune checkpoint molecules are key modulators of T-cell responses against tumor cells.

Immune checkpoint molecules are key modulators of T-cell responses against tumor cells. Cytokines: Cytokine based therapies are among the oldest immuno oncology drugs, particularly interferons

Cytokine based therapies are among the oldest immuno oncology drugs, particularly interferons Oncolytic Viruses: Oncolytic viruses are genetically engineered viruses that aim to selectively target a tumor cell type and can be modified with new tumor antigens to increase selectivity

To know more about the key industry and regulatory trends impacting the immuno-oncology value chain, download a sample report

Current Major Players in the Immuno-Oncology Market

Novartis

Merck & Co.

Gilead Sciences

Roche

BMS

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Amgen

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

Legend Biotech

Johnson & Johnson



Novartis AG (Novartis) discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceuticals, generic, and biosimilar medicines. It offers products to treat cancer, cardiovascular, dermatological, neurological, ophthalmic, respiratory and infectious diseases, and immune disorders.

For more insights on leading companies in the immuno-oncology market, download a sample report

Future Immuno-oncology Market Players Based on Pipeline Strength

Alphamab

Genmab

Regeneron

Iovance Therapeutics

Replimune

Oncolytics

Inovio

VBI Vaccines

Instil Bio

Alaunos Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics

Arcus Biosciences

Neoleukin Therapeutics

Alkermes

Oncosec

Oncorus

For more insights on future market players in the immuno-oncology industry, download a sample report

Immuno-oncology Drug Development Scorecard

Our thematic scoring methodology identifies tomorrow’s leaders based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry. GlobalData’s Drug Development thematic scorecard provides a comprehensive outlook for players in the drug development sector over the next two to four years, based on 10 of the major themes set to transform the landscape, including IO. It includes 51 companies from across the industry, including biopharmaceutical companies, biosimilar, and generic manufacturers, contract development and manufacturing organizations, and contract research organizations. Using GlobalData’s core datasets, such as sales forecasts and deals, companies are scored on a scale of 1 to 5 where 1 is vulnerable and 5 is dominant.

Download a sample report for more insights on the immuno-oncology theme

Immuno-oncology Thematic Intelligence Report Scope

Overview of immuno-oncology including classification of therapy and technologies, regulatory and market access details, and product & company profiles.

Quotes from the US- and 5EU-based key opinion leaders and payers.

Key topics covered for IO in the 8MM include trends, value chains, market analysis, opportunities, challenges, unmet needs, and high-value deals.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases and indications, emerging novel trends under development, and analysis of the most promising late-stage pipeline drugs for each class of IO (Phase II-III).

Analysis of the key dynamics of the IO market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and challenges. Deals and R&D strategies are covered in detail to highlight business opportunities.

Robust analysis of a high-prescriber survey conducted with 80 oncologists.

Key Questions Answered

What impact will late-stage pipeline agents have on the market? Which class of IO drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

What are the current unmet needs in IO, and which pipeline agents or strategies are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

How is the field of checkpoint modulation going to move forward? Which technologies are the most promising for combinations?

What is the regulatory landscape for IO agents in the US, the 5EU Japan, and China?

What is the current outlook of IO according to high prescribers?



Related Reports

Interstitial Cystitis Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape – Click here

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape – Click here

Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape – Click here

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031 – Click here

Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031 – Click here



Immuno-oncology Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $45 billion CAGR (2012-2021) >24% Immuno-oncology Value Chain Bispecific Antibodies, Oncolytic Viruses, Cell Therapies, Cancer Vaccines, Checkpoint Modulators, and Cytokines Current Major Companies Novartis, Merck & Co., Gilead Sciences, Roche, BMS, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Amgen, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Legend Biotech, and Johnson & Johnson Future Market Players Alphamab, Genmab, Regeneron, Iovance Therapeutics, Replimune, Oncolytics, Inovio, VBI Vaccines, Instil Bio, Alaunos Therapeutics, Jounce Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, Neoleukin Therapeutics, Alkermes, Oncosec, and Oncorus

FAQs

What was the immuno-oncology market size in 2021?

The immuno-oncology market size was valued at $45 billion in 2021.

What was the immuno-oncology market growth rate?

The immuno-oncology market grew at a CAGR of more than 24% from 2012-2021.

What are the key value chains in the immuno-oncology market?

The key value chains in the immuno-oncology market are bispecific antibodies, oncolytic viruses, cell therapies, cancer vaccines, checkpoint modulators, and cytokines.

Which are the current major players in the immuno-oncology market?

The current major players in the immuno-oncology market are Novartis, Merck & Co., Gilead Sciences, Roche, BMS, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Amgen, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Legend Biotech, and Johnson & Johnson.

Which are the future market players in the immuno-oncology market?

The future market players in the immuno-oncology market based on pipeline strength are Alphamab, Genmab, Regeneron, Iovance Therapeutics, Replimune, Oncolytics, Inovio, VBI Vaccines, Instil Bio, Alaunos Therapeutics, Jounce Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, Neoleukin Therapeutics, Alkermes, Oncosec, and Oncorus.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Table of Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Related Reports

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

3. Immuno-oncology Overview

3.1. What is Immuno-oncology?

3.2. Most Important Milestones of Immuno-oncology Development Globally

3.3. Key Twitter Chat

4. Trends

4.1. Industry Trends – Bispecific Antibodies

4.2. Industry Trends – Cancer Vaccines

4.3. Industry Trends – Cell Therapies

4.4. Industry Trends – Checkpoint Modulators

4.5. Industry Trends – Cytokines

4.6. Industry Trends – Oncolytic Viruses

4.7. Regulatory Trends

5. Value Chain

5.1. Immuno-oncology Value Chain

5.2. Bispecific Antibodies

5.3. Cancer Vaccines

5.4. Cell Therapies

5.5. Checkpoint Modulators

5.6. Cytokines

5.7. Oncolytic Viruses

5.8. Immuno-oncology in Clinical Trials

6. Marketed Products

6.1. Marketed Immuno-oncology Products in the 8MM

6.2. Total Market Size for Immuno-oncology Agents

6.3. Ten Highest-grossing Immuno-oncology Treatments in 2021

6.4. Leading Checkpoint Modulators in The 8MM

6.5. Leading Cancer Vaccines, Bispecific Antibodies and Oncolytic Viruses in The 8MM

6.6. Leading Cell Therapies in The 8MM

7. Pipeline Products

7.1. Immuno-oncology Pipeline Products in the 8MM

7.2. Pipeline Products by Type and Phase

7.3. Future Outlook of Immuno-oncology Agents According to High-Prescribing Physicians

7.4. Consensus Forecast Sales for the Top Products per Class of Immuno-oncology

7.5. Late Stage Bispecific Antibody Products

7.6. Late Stage Cancer Vaccine Products

7.7. Late Stage Cell Therapy Products

7.8. Late Stage Checkpoint Modulator Products

7.9. Late Stage Cytokine Products

7.10. Late Stage Oncolytic Virus Products

8. Market Analysis and Deals

8.1. Immuno-oncology Market Analysis and Forecast by Class of Therapy

8.2. Top 10 Strategic Partnership Deals by Size in the Immuno-oncology Space

8.3. Latest Strategic Partnership Deals in the Immuno-oncology Space

8.4. Mergers and Acquisitions That Include Immuno-oncology Assets: 2020 – 2021

8.5. Mergers and Acquisitions That Include Immuno-oncology Assets: 2016 – 2020

9. Regulatory and Market Access

9.1. Immuno-oncology in Clinical Trials

9.2. Differences in Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials – KOLs Perspective

9.3. Challenges in Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials – KOLs Perspective

9.4. Regulatory and Market Access – US

9.5. Regulatory and Market Access – Europe

9.6. Regulatory and Market Access – Japan

9.7. Regulatory and Market Access – China

9.8. Comparison of Early Access Schemes in the US, EU, Japan, and China

9.9. Barriers to Access According to High Prescribers

10. Opportunities, Challenges, and Unmet Needs

10.1. Bispecific Antibodies – Opportunities & Challenges

10.2. Cancer Vaccines – Opportunities & Challenges

10.3. Cell Therapies- Opportunities & Challenges

10.4. Checkpoint Modulators – Opportunities & Challenges

10.5. Cytokines – Opportunities & Challenges

10.6. Oncolytic Viruses – Opportunities & Challenges

10.7. Clinical Unmet Needs in Immuno-oncology – Gap Analysis

10.8. Commercial Unmet Needs in Immuno-oncology – Gap Analysis

10.9. Unmet Needs – KOLs Perspective

10.10. Unmet Needs According to High Prescribers

10.11. R&D Strategies

10.12. Opportunities According to KOLs and Closing Remarks

11. Companies

11.1. Drug Development Scorecard

11.2. Current Major Players

11.2.1. Novartis

11.2.2. Merck & Co

11.2.3. Gilead

11.2.4. Roche

11.2.5. Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.2.6. AstraZeneca

11.2.7. Sanofi

11.2.8. Amgen

11.2.9. Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

11.2.10. Legend Biotech

11.2.11. Johnson & Johnson

11.3. Future Players Based on Pipeline Strength

11.3.1. Alphamab

11.3.2. Genmab

11.3.3. Regeneron

11.3.4. Iovance Biotherapeutics

11.3.5. Replimune

11.3.6. Oncolytics

11.3.7. Inovio

11.3.8. VBI Vaccines

11.3.9. Instil Bio

11.3.10. Alaunos Therapeutics

11.3.11. Jounce Therapeutics

11.3.12. Arcus Biosciences

11.3.13. Neoleukin Therapeutics

11.3.14. Alkermes

11.3.15. Oncosec

11.3.16. Oncorus

12. Appendix

12.1. Sources

12.2. Primary Research

12.3. Key Themes Impacting the Pharmaceutical Industry

12.4. Our Thematic Research Methodology

12.5. About the Authors

12.6. Contact Us

12.7. Disclaimer

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400



