El Septimo Announces the Release of its New Cigar Line, The Emperor Collection

Los Angeles, CA, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Geneva, one of the world’s leading premium cigar brands in the market, announced that it will be releasing ten new cigars and a line of luxury, limited-edition accessories at the 2022 Premium Cigar Association’s (PCA) Annual Trade Show July 9-12 in Las Vegas, NV.

Aside from displaying over thirty-five different blends of cigars, ranging in flavors and sizes, the company will introduce ten new blends, with six of the cigars being the brand’s first line of Connecticut-wrappers, called “The Emperor Collection.” To compliment the new line of cigars, the brand will also be introducing six large humidors under The Emperor Collection, three ashtrays in extension to the current Safari Collection, and three new ashtrays to be created under The Sacred Arts Collection

Even more newsworthy, El Septimo will rope-off, under strict security, a display showcasing three table-top lighters, each encrusted in over 250 carats of precious stones & jewels and each valued at over $5.5 million, as well as an Emperor Collection pen covered in 24K worth of gold, designed by world renowned French Artist Michel Audiard. The pen, which doubles as a cigar puncher, will come in a limited-edition Emperor Collection luxury humidor, and will come with 20 “Napoleon” Royal Salomon Cigars.

The Emperor Collection will consist of ten new cigars, representing the world’s most sovereign rulers, including Alexandre the Great, Emperor Napoleon and Emperor Yao. The Collection will be El Septimo’s first line of Connecticut-wrapped cigars, with two of its blends, “Napoleon” & “Yao,” being offered in both Connecticut & Maduro wrappers. Cigars will be sold in boxes of 20 and will retail in price from $10 to $32 per cigar depending on size & shape, and are blended with El Septimo’s best-sourced tobacco from all over the world.

Also, El Septimo will be introducing a limited-edition crossover between one of its best-selling blends part of The Gilgamesh Collection called the “King Sargon,” and The Emperor Collection, in honor of King Sargon being the world’s first-ever Emperor. The “King Sargon” will be available in two new special sizes (7 ¼” x 50 and 4 ¼” x 54), in both a Connecticut and Maduro wrapper, and will be available in a limited quantity for a limited time only. The four cigars will only be available for purchase in a Gilgamesh Collection themed humidor, which will also be available in five other designs, or through purchasing a limited-edition large humidor that comes with all four cigars and a rare bottle of El Septimo Cognac.

The Emperor Collection will be available worldwide as follows:

Alexander III Connecticut - (Toro 6" X 54) – Retails $15 per cigar

Augustus Cesar Connecticut - (Robusto 5" X 52) – Retails $10 per cigar

Napoleon Connecticut - (Royal Salomon 9" X 55) – Retails $32 per cigar

Napoleon Maduro - (Royal Salomon 9" X 55) – Retails $32 per cigar

Yao Connecticut - (Torpedo 6 1/2" X 60) – Retails $25 per cigar

Yao Maduro - (Torpedo 6 1/2" X 60) - Retails $25 per cigar

King Sargon Connecticut – (Toro 7 ¼” X 50) – Retails $17 per cigar

King Sargon Maduro – (Robusto 4 ¼” X 54) – Retails $10 per cigar

The company will also showcase for the first-time its Zaya Collection, renamed from the previous Diamond Collection and inducted and honored by El Septimo’s CEO Zaya Younan for being his top-selected Collection of El Septimo Cigars. The Collection consists of eight cigars, including El Septimo best-sellers the “Bomba” and “Fabuloso Dark Ruby,” each blended with five fillers, aged for up to 15 years, and now available in the company’s newly double-embossed cigar bands.

“In the last two years, we have introduced more products than any other cigar manufacturer in the world. Just last year, we introduced seven new blends and sizes part of The Sacred Arts Collection as well as a full line of premium accessories, and this year we are introducing The Emperor Collection with ten new cigars and even more new accessory masterpieces,” says Zaya S. Younan, President & CEO of Younan Company.

Although the company has been recognized largely in Europe and the Middle East since its beginning in 2005, it was just introduced to the United States market under three years ago. However, this has not stopped the company from becoming a powerhouse giant in the U.S. market in just a short period of time, with multiple new launches of cigar and accessory collections, global partnerships and events, and global recognition and positive praise by consumers, retailers, and press worldwide.

Younan continues, “We have learned that customers demand new products, and so we have focused our mass recourses to fill that gap. Just like with all our other companies, we always like to set a higher bar. What we achieved in the last two years should be a great indication of what the world can expect from us. The Emperor Collection will set new standards in the cigar industry that will only continue to be exceeded by El Septimo.”

El Septimo will be in Booth #1305 and has hired MPA Creative Studio for the second year in a row to design its booth, which is the oldest design firm in all of Paris.

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $3.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection . The Younan Collection owns and manages premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA, as well as luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

Attachments