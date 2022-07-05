Hispanic Illustrator Publishes Bilingual Children’s Book, ‘The Boy from Mexico’ to Help Teach Kids About Immigration Issues

— ‘The Boy from Mexico’ is a children’s book with beautiful artwork and a powerful, engaging story about a boy’s heroic journey from Mexico to the United States —



— A must-have for any parent wanting to discuss immigration news with their children and teach them empathy —

LOS ANGELES, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the publication of “ The Boy from Mexico ,” Mexican-American illustrator and Educator Edward Dennis hopes to inspire a dialogue between parents and their children on immigration issues.

That dialogue, Dennis believes, is more important than ever to teach children empathy, to help them make their own decisions on the topics of immigration and learn more about Latino culture.

Told through the eyes of Luz, a young boy determined to make it to the United States, Luz must navigate through daily obstacles on his journey. He encounters weather, environments, and animals he’s never seen before. At night, he misses his family, wonders if he’ll be accepted, and questions if he should turn back.

“The U.S.-Mexico border has millions of crossings each year. Luz’s journey is just one of those millions of stories. This book is a great way to introduce the concept of immigration to children , empowering them to make their own opinion on the topic. It is a story of hope, determination and finding one's place in the world,” Dennis said.

Luz’s journey and name were inspired by Edward’s great grandfathers, who came to the U.S. in the early 1900s. He also chose the name Luz — which means Light in Spanish — because he wanted to shine light on such a dark topic.

“When creating this bilingual book I wanted to convey a sense of hope, no matter what your situation is,” said Dennis, a former inner-city Special Needs teacher.

“‘The Boy from Mexico’ fills a much-needed void. As an immigration lawyer who has assisted thousands of families, it’s great to finally see a book where children can begin a discussion about one of the most important issues facing our society,” said Ray A. Ybarra Maldonado, from Ybarra Maldonado Law Group.

About Edward Dennis

At an early age Edward Dennis always knew he wanted to be an artist. His fondest memories are of his mother reading books to him and watching Reading Rainbow.

Day and night Edward was creating something, a doodle, some craft or writing a story in hopes of one day creating a book for children like himself to read. Edward created art through his teenage to adult life working for some of the most prestigious companies.

His favorite times have been spent as a Special Education teacher in inner city Phoenix. Edward currently lives between Los Angeles, California and Phoenix, Arizona where he works as a freelance artist.

