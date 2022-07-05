Chromatography Systems Market is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2022-2032) – Persistence Market Research

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chromatography systems market was valued at around US$ 1.2 Bn at the end of 2021 and is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2022-2032).



Herbal formulations have become widely accepted as therapeutic agents for a variety of medical conditions as a result of the widespread adoption of Western medicines, which include antibiotics, steroids, and other synthetic drugs. The market for nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and functional foods is expanding rapidly as a result of the growing acceptance of plant-based medicines. Establishing a consistent biological activity, chemical profile, or even just a quality assurance program for the development and manufacturing of herbal medications requires standardization.

One of the key aspects influencing the market is the fact that chromatography systems are mostly employed for drug discovery. HPLC has been extensively utilized in the standardization of compounded herbal medications, which will propel market growth due to its capacity to detect the presence of active biological or chemical markers, both, quantitatively and qualitatively. The market is experiencing revenue growth as a result of increasing demand for plant-based pharmaceutical products to achieve enhanced treatment outcomes.

Separation and characterization of complex mixtures are essential in many domains where exceptionally high separation power is required. Large peak capacities may be obtained using chromatographic separation techniques, which is expected to drive the market over the coming years. Multidimensional separation techniques are highly desirable and useful when separating complex samples. The requirement for higher peak capacities is driving researchers toward online three-dimensional liquid chromatography; however, online comprehensive two-dimensional liquid chromatography still provides detailed information on complex samples.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, liquid chromatography systems are expected to hold 53% market value share by the end of 2032.

By modality, continuous chromatography systems will dominate the global market with more than 40% share in 2022.

By usage, the commercial segment is set to dominate the global market with an expected share of 67% share in 2022.

Nearly 48.7% market share has been captured by biopharmaceutical companies in 2022.

Europe is forecasted to be the leading regional market with an expected market share value of 38.3% by the end of 2032.





“Rising focus on cost-effective manufacturing & standardization and increasing demand for total quality assessment for pharmaceutical production will propel the adoption of chromatography systems,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Leading players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Merck KGaA, among others, are aiming at business expansion to strengthen their market presence as well as introduce new product lines in their already existing product portfolios.

In February 2022, Merck's Life Science business sector entered into a collaboration with Waters Corporation to build and expand an Extractables and Leachables (E&L) Reference Library to include ion mobility measurements.

In March 2022, Waters introduced a faster, reliable, and automated solution for mass and purity analysis of biomolecules.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the chromatography systems market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product (liquid chromatography systems [high-performance liquid chromatography systems, ultra-high performance liquid chromatography systems, medium-pressure liquid chromatography systems, flash chromatography systems, and other LC systems], gas chromatography systems, supercritical fluid chromatography systems, thin-layer chromatography systems, chromatography columns [pre-packed column, and self-packed empty column], auto-sampling systems, and consumables and accessories), modality (single-use chromatography systems, multiple-use chromatography systems, continuous chromatography systems, and high-performance chromatography systems), usage (process development, and commercial), and end user (biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinical research organization, and academic institutes), across seven key regions of the world.

