The Apache Software Foundation Announces ApacheCon 2022 Schedule

Wilmington, DE, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today the initial schedule for ApacheCon North America 2022. ApacheCon is the annual convention of the Apache Software Foundation, showcasing content from many of the project communities at the ASF.

ApacheCon will be held at the Canal Street Sheraton in New Orleans, LA, from October 3-6, 2022.

ApacheCon this year will feature four days of sessions, with seven tracks each day. Tracks will focus on Search, Big Data, Internet of Things, Community, Geospatial, Cassandra, Financial Tech, and many other topics. For the full schedule, see https://apachecon.com/acna2022. Each evening will also feature Birds of a Feather (BoF) sessions, where communities will have an opportunity for freeform discussion and planning around our various projects.

Keynotes will feature Demetris Cheatham, Senior Director, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Strategy at GitHub, and William Hurley (Whurley), Technology Entrepreneur and Founder and CEO of Strangeworks.



Registration is now open, and until July 24, 2022, the registration fee for early-bird registrants is US$500! From July 25-September 25, the standard conference fee will be US$750. Registrations from September 25 to the end of the event will be US$850.



Register today at https://apachecon.com/acna2022.



