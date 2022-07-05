Tactical Fleet Moves Headquarters Location in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Fleet moved its headquarters location to a larger facility in Dallas, Texas, on June 27, 2022. After extensive renovations, the company took over the existing space at 14325 Gillis Road in Suite 100. This is the largest Tactical Fleet location with 100,000 square feet of climate-controlled space dedicated to showcasing hundreds of exotic and luxury vehicles.

Tactical Fleet hosts the largest and highest quality exotic and luxury car inventory in the country with over 350 cars available nationwide. Tactical Fleet specializes in the top exotic and luxury brands: Aston Martin, Audi (R8), Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz (AMG and G-Class/G Wagon), Porsche, and Rolls-Royce. Tactical Fleet has a stellar team of dedicated sales specialists to make sure the buying process is easy and enjoyable.

"Four years ago, Chris Barta and I were just two dudes sharing a plastic folding table in a hot warehouse with only a handful of cars," said Jason Putnam, Director & Co-Founder. "As we transition into our new space, seeing our shared vision come to life is exciting for the entire Tactical Fleet Team. We can't wait to share these exceptional cars with our clients in our new Dallas Headquarters."

This new headquarters' location triples the size of the previous space in Addison, Texas, and makes Tactical Fleet the largest exotic dealership in the United States. The space includes 70,000 square feet filled with supercar inventory and 30,000 square feet of mixed-use, including a private client lounge, sales area, PPF/wrap shop, detail bays, and a mezzanine with offices and a balcony overlooking the inventory. The increase in space provides expanded PPF/wrap capabilities and additional inventory, but with the same fun and hassle-free environment.

The new location is located at 14325 Gillis Road, Suite 100, Dallas, Texas 75244; the hours are from 9am to 6pm Monday through Friday and 9am to 4pm on Saturday. The dealership is closed on Sundays. Customers can also browse inventory online at TacticalFleet.com and start the financing process at TacticalFleet.com/Finance.

About Tactical Fleet

Tactical Fleet operates multiple automotive dealerships focused on the exotic and luxury car brands in Dallas, TX, Charlotte, NC, and Beverly Hills, CA. Tactical Fleet is a subsidiary of Sonic Automotive, Inc., one of the nation's largest automotive retailers with over 150 locations. For more information about Tactical Fleet, please visit our website at TacticalFleet.com.

