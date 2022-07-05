Greystone Provides $20.6 Million in Fannie Mae Financing for Two Idaho Multifamily Properties

NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided $20,661,000 in Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting Services (DUS®) financing for two multifamily properties in Rexburg, Idaho. The transaction was originated by Lorie Hanson, Managing Director at Greystone.



The 264-unit multifamily portfolio properties are located a half mile apart and serve a student population of BYU-Idaho and residents of Rexburg with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Both properties were refinanced with 10-year term Fannie Mae loans from their original acquisition financing secured in 2020.

“Quality housing in Rexburg is critical to the general and student population in the area, as is evident by the 100% occupancy of both subjects, and we are thrilled to have helped the borrower secure this long-term financing solution as they grow and optimize their portfolio,” said Ms. Hanson.

