Nanophotonics Global Market Report 2022

The global nanophotonics market is expected to grow from $13.84 billion in 2021 to $18.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8%. The nanophotonics market is expected to grow to $57.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 33.2%.



The nanophotonic market consists of nanoparticles products by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that is focused on behavior of light on nanometer scale and also interaction of with light towards nanometersized objects. Nanophotonics or nano-optics is a part of nanotechnology that investigates the behavior of light on nanometer scales.



The main products in nanophotonic market are LED, OLED, NFO, photovoltaic cells, optical amplifier, optical switches, holographic data storage system.LEDs in nanophotonic are used to control and manipulate the light flow.



These are of various material such as quantum dots, photonic crystals, plasmonic, nanotubes, nanoribbons. They are used in different applications that include telecommunications, entertainment, consumer electronics, indicator and signs, lighting, non-visual applications, other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the nanophotonic market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the nanophotonic market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for optical fibers and other telecommunication devices is driving the growth of the nanophotonic market.Adding nanoparticles to the optical fibers has allowed latest and most advanced features like improved refractive index, sensing, computation.



For instance, according to IEEE, a professional association for electronic engineering and electrical engineering, India has an optical fiber-based network reaching 28 lakh (100,000) kilometers, compared to the National Broadband Mission’s goal of deploying 50 lakh kilometers of optical fiber by 2024.This means that the country still has scope to install more optical fiber with rise in population.



Hence, the demand for optical fiber will drive the nanophotonic market.



The innovative nanophotonic-enabled products is a key trend gaining popularity in the nanophotonic market.The demand for nanophotonic-enabled produces has increased in the past few years.



Nanophotonic-enabled products include LES, OLEDs and others.These nanophotonic enabled products are also used in biotechnology, nanomedicine and also in optical diagnostics.



For example, in January 2021, Thorlabs Inc, an American privately held optical equipment company, announced the product release to the SPDC810 product line that is expected to cater to the rapidly expanding quantum photonics field.High-intensity photon sources are important for quantum photonics in various applications, from basic photon-matter interactions to device characterization.



Therefore, designers employ a fully integrated 405 nm pump source that is adjustable at the front end of a spontaneous parametric down conversion (SPDC) device to generate photon pairs above 450 kHz at 810 nm.



In July 2020, Jenoptik, a German integrated photonics group acquired Trioptics for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is estimated to help the company consolidate its position in the photonics industry.



Trioptics offers measuring and testing equipment for optical sensor and components.



The countries covered in the nanophotonic market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

