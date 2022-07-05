Guggenheim Securities Expands Technology Investment Banking Practice With Senior Industrial Software & Technology Hires

NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Eric Burns and Chris O’Brien have joined the firm as Senior Managing Directors and will advise companies in the industrial software and technology sectors.



“We are excited to welcome Eric and Chris to Guggenheim as technology-induced change continues to impact business models across industrial-related verticals,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Eric and Chris have proven track-records of helping industrial software and technology companies achieve their strategic objectives and realize optimal financial outcomes. Their collaboration at Guggenheim will further enhance our team’s ability to deliver world-class advice to companies in this important category. We look forward to their success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. O’Brien has nearly two decades of investment banking experience and joined Guggenheim from Piper Sandler, where he served as a Managing Director covering industrial and supply chain software in the technology investment banking group. Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Mr. O’Brien led the industrial and AEC software practice within the technology investment banking group at KeyBanc Capital Markets. Prior to that, he worked at Revolution Partners, which was acquired by Morgan Keegan. Mr. O’Brien holds a bachelor’s degree from Brown University. He is based in Guggenheim’s Boston office.

Mr. Burns joined Guggenheim after more than a decade with Citi, where he most recently served as a Managing Director covering software and industrial technology in the technology investment banking group. Mr. Burns was previously a member of Citigroup’s industrials investment banking group. He holds a B.A. from Georgetown University and a dual J.D./M.B.A. from the University of Michigan. He is based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please follow us on LinkedIn or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Securities

212.293.2811

Steven.Lee@guggenheimpartners.com