State Employees’ Credit Union Tops 2022 Forbes Best-In-State Credit Unions List for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) has received the top spot on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Credit Unions for North Carolina. The prestigious awards list was announced June 21st by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. SECU has been among the top ranked credit unions since the award’s inception five years ago.



Forbes and Statista identified 2022 Best-In-State Credit Unions based on an independent survey of approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. In addition to providing recommendations for overall satisfaction, participants assessed credit unions in the following areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice.

“Our longstanding philosophy of ‘People Helping People®’ is at the very heart of SECU. It guides us in our mission to serve more than 2.6 million members, and we are grateful for their support,” said Jim Hayes, SECU president and CEO. “We are truly humbled and honored to once again receive the top ranking for this national recognition. It speaks volumes about the outstanding work that our employees do every day to help members and their community.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

