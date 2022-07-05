Axcient Named 2022 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award Winner

DENVER, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that it was named a 2022 Pandemic Tech Innovator Award winner by TMC, a global, integrated media company.



“Our focus is always on partner success, and most recently, that has meant helping MSPs address the challenges of protecting their client data wherever it may be in a world of remote work,” said Andrew Wittman, Chief Marketing Officer at Axcient. “With x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud, we have radically simplified the problem of securing data against risks like ransomware with a single disaster recovery solution that addresses endpoints, servers, and public or private clouds. Now MSPs can get comprehensive, reliable business continuity for diverse use cases with an easy-to-use solution that reduces their overhead and boosts profitability.”

The Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards recognize leaders in the IT industry that help society and businesses function effectively in the face of challenges caused by pandemics and other unexpected or unprecedented circumstances. The award winners were selected by a panel of TMC editors and product specialists.

“Axcient has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of their business continuity and disaster recovery solutions during a time of great change and uncertainty in their market,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO at TMC. “I look forward to more innovation from Axcient.”

In the last 12 months, Axcient has delivered a steady stream of innovation, including x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud and award-winning features like Local Cache that enable faster recovery from incidents like ransomware without the cost and headaches of local appliances. This award is a testament to the company’s commitment to creating meaningful solutions that allow channel partners to protect their clients better and grow their businesses.

The 2022 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winners are featured on Pandemic Tech News online and TMCnet.

To learn more about Axcient, please visit www.axcient.com.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity from events such as security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

Amanda.lee@arlpr.com