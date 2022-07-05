New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Handwriting Digital Pens Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290030/?utm_source=GNW

, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Wacom Co. Ltd., Doxper, DNS Overseas (XP-Pen), Seiko Epson Corporation, Insignia.



The global handwriting digital pen market is expected to grow from $3.39 billion in 2021 to $3.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The handwriting digital pen market is expected to grow to $5.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The handwriting digital pens market consists of sales of handwriting digital pens products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a battery-operated writing instrument that helps the user to digitally capture a handwritten note or drawing. This comes with a USB that helps in uploading handwritten notes to personal computers.



The usage types of handwriting digital pens include PC, tablets, and smartphones.Handwriting digital pens are used on a PC just as the mouse on a desktop.



This is used as a pointing device, used to navigate the tabs, read the content, and others. These are also applied in BFSI, healthcare, government, media and entertainment, education, retail, and others.



North America was the largest region in the handwriting digital pens market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the handwriting digital pens market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The handwriting digital pen market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides handwriting digital pen market statistics, including handwriting digital pen industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a handwriting digital pen market share, detailed handwriting digital pen market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the handwriting digital pen industry. This handwriting digital pen market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The growing need to digitize businesses is expected to propel the growth of the handwriting digital pen market.The increase in digitalization is the main factor in the rise of businesses around the world.



Digitalization in business has a massive impact on innovations, the handwriting digital pen is one such innovation, which helps in converting handwritten analog information into digital data, which is utilized in various applications. According to International Data Corporation, a provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets, global spending on the digital transformation (DX) of business practices, products, and organizations is forecast to reach $2.8 trillion in 2025, more than double the amount allocated in 2020. Therefore, the growing need to digitize businesses is driving the growth of the handwriting digital pen market.



Recent developments that usually include, various innovations and new product launches are key trends in gaining popularity in the handwriting digital pens market.Many companies are developing new products to provide an enhanced experience to their customers.



For instance, in 2020, India based digital pen solution company, Doxper announced the launch of a new product called an AI-powered digital pen and encoded paper solution. This new product is helping healthcare professionals in digitalizing patient records, ensuring the real-time, accurate data is digitalized.



The countries covered in the handwriting digital pens market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

