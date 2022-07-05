New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Trading Platform Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290028/?utm_source=GNW





The global online trading platform market is expected to grow from $9.6 billion in 2021 to $10.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The online trading platform market is expected to grow to $13.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The online trading platform market consists of the sale of online trading platforms services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for trading and investing online. An online trading platform is a software or website that allows investors and traders to position trades through financial intermediaries and track accounts with a combination of robust features and low fees digitally.



The main product types of the online trading platform are commissions, transaction fees, and other related service fees.Commissions are used in trading and equity stock.



Commissions are called stock trading fees, or brokerage fees that the sale of specific investments is charged when customers buy or sell stocks.They consist of various components such as solutions, and services.



These are applied by institutional investors and retail investors.



North America was the largest region in the online trading platform market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the online trading platform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in digitalization globally has driven the online trading platform market.Online trading platforms are digitally-enabled transactions of trade in goods and services.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the online trading platform is increasingly focusing on streamlining the business models by adopting digitalization. According to the report of the UK board of trade, a British government body concerned with commerce and industry, approximately the digital sector alone contributed £151 billion ($197 billion) to the British economy, employing almost 5% of the national workforce representing as much as $11 trillion ($14 trillion) or 15.5% of global GDP. Hence, the growth in digitalization globally will increase the demand for online trading platforms market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining the popularity in online trading platforms market.Online Trading platform developers and service providers are focusing on various product development analyses to provide a user-friendly and advanced platform for both trading and investing.



For instance, in July 2020, US based online trading company, E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. launched the Equity Edge Online (EEO) Developer Platform. Through the launch of the Developer Platform, processes that were historically analog can now be automated, streamlined, and scaled which will free up the time of clients previously spent on administrative tasks.



In February 2020, Morgan Stanley, a US-based, multinational investment bank and financial services company has acquired E*TRADE Financial Corporation for $13 billion. The acquisition forms a powerful growth engine with Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management franchise, and enhances the workplace offering through online brokerage and digital banking capabilities, providing a significantly enhanced client experience., E*TRADE Financial Corporation is a US-based digital brokerage and banking space that provides an electronic trading platform.



The countries covered in the online trading platform market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

