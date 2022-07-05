ENSV, CDNA & AllianzGI Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Leading Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate

NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV)

Class Period: May 13, 2021 - April 18, 2022

Deadline: July 19, 2022

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Enservco had defective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, there were errors in Enservco’s financial statements relating to, inter alia, its transactions with Cross River Partners and accounting for ERCs; (iii) accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements and delay the filing of its 2021 annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”); (iv) the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of its financial reporting issues; (v) accordingly, the Company could not file its delayed 2021 annual report with the SEC within its initially represented timeline; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA)

Class Period: February 24, 2021 - May 5, 2022

Deadline: July 22, 2022

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue, including: (i) pushing protocols for surveillance of organ rejection through inaccurate marketing materials and in violation of Medicare standards; (ii) offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers; and (iii) improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the RemoTraC service. These practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny and rendered the Company's testing services revenue and demand reported throughout the Class Period artificially inflated. As a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC (AllianzGI)

(NASDAQ: APBIX, APBPX, APBRX, APKIX, APKPX, APKRX, AZIAX, AZICX, AZIIX, AZIPX, AZIRX, AZUAX, AZUCX, AZUIX, AZUPX)

Class Period: January 1, 2015 - December 31, 2020

Deadline: July 25, 2022

The Complaint alleges, inter alia, that AllianzGI committed securities fraud from 2015 through 2020 through a scheme to defraud prospective and current Mutual Fund investors by making false and misleading statements that substantially understated the risks being taken by the Mutual Funds. Instead of managing the Mutual Funds as represented, the Complaint alleges that AllianzGI prioritized returns over risk management in ways that were fundamentally inconsistent with AllianzGI's representations concerning the Mutual Funds Principal Investment Strategies. AllianzGI and its managers engaged in this conduct, the Complaint alleges, to increase the compensation paid to AllianzGI as investment manager and to its employees as portfolio managers of the Mutual Funds. The Complaint also alleges that AllianzGI acted negligently and breached its fiduciary duties to investors.

