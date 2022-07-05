New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asthma Spacers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289886/?utm_source=GNW

However, a strong emphasis on patient-centric spacer design acts as a future trend in the asthma spacers market.



According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) report, chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) are a leading cause of death and disability globally.For instance, in America in 2019, chronic respiratory diseases accounted for 534,242 deaths in males and females, among which 267,516 (50%) deaths were in men and 266,725 (50%) in women.



Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) report states that 262 million people have asthma, which is more prevalent among children.Therefore, the adoption of metered-dose inhalers (MDIs), dry powder inhalers (DPIs), and nebulizers are modes of aerosol drug delivery used for treating respiratory disorders such as asthma, obstructive lung disorders, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, infectious pulmonary disease.



Also, a spacer is an external device attached to an metered dose inhaler (MDI), allowing better drug delivery by enhanced actuation and inhalation coordination.For example, the NCBI report states that MDI/spacer adoption produces equivalent results to nebulizers for treating asthma.



Moreover, spacers are highly adopted among patients suffering from chronic respiratory diseases due to their lucrative advantages. For example, inhalation spacers are designed to reduce the number of drugs lost to peripheral deposition while using MDIs. Both spacers and valve holding chambers decrease the velocity and size of drug particles before arrival at the mouth, resulting in increased bioavailability of the drug in treating chronic respiratory conditions. The factors mentioned above are responsible for the high adoption of asthma spacers among patient groups suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Additionally, rising awareness of the benefits of asthma spacers further enhances the adoption among patient groups suffering from chronic respiratory illness.Inhaler spacers play a vital role in the quick and effective delivery of the inhaled drug into the lungs.



Spacers are majorly recommended along with the metered dose inhalers as they have significant capacity to spray the medicine, which gets deposited in the throat or palate.Further, the spacers extensively offer improved ergonomics for the patient, enabling enhanced treatment outcomes.



Apart from that, the rapidly increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions is driving the adoption of inhalers.However, many patients lack preparedness while using inhalers, causing errors in the medications.



For instance, according to a study published in the online newsletter Business Standard in 2019, an estimated 42% of the patients missed critical medication steps, which led to lowered treatment outcomes. In order to deal with such issues, spacers can offer smooth and slower absorption of drugs in the lungs. Such factors accelerate the demand for asthma spacers, thereby fueling the overall growth of the asthma spacers market.

On the other hand, increasing risks of adverse effects due to unlicensed prescriptions act as a market restraint for the asthma spacers market.An increased risk of adverse effects such as allergic reactions and inflammation due to an unlicensed prescription of spacers and inhalers is hampering the adoption of spacers.



Generally, spacers are approved for a specific type of inhaler.For instance, the use of volumatic spacers is authorized for Clenil Modulite, among other models.



But according to a study published in Primary Care Respiratory Medicine in 2020, the aero chamber spacer that has been frequently prescribed for Clenil Modulite may result in a higher number of adverse events. Increasing the risk of adverse events hampers the market growth, which will significantly restrict the growth of the asthma spacers market.

The global asthma spacers market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel.Based on product, the market is segregated into aerochamber, optichamber, volumatic, and inspirease.



The product segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during 2022–2028.However, the distribution channel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Mount Sinai ? National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute report states that many medicines are available as inhaled treatments.Inhaled methods deliver medicine directly to the airway, which proves helpful for patients suffering from lung diseases.



Also, innovative product launches such as "Aerochamber" by top competitive players act as a desirable method for inhalation treatment by increasing the medicine’s effectiveness. These factors are responsible for the growth of the product segment, which is expected to aid the asthma spacers market during the forecast period.

Future Trends of Global Asthma Spacers Market

Emphasis on patient-centric spacer design acts as a future trend for asthma spacers.Spacers play a major role while delivering drugs to the respiratory tract.



However, patients face difficulties while using the spacer in some cases due to its size and design.For instance, according to a study conducted by Trudell Medical, one of the significant players in the US spacers market in 2019, the majority of the patients feel embarrassed to use spacers because of their size and design.



To cope with this problem, the market players in the industry are now focusing on the design aspects, which will be easy to carry and offer efficient treatment for respiratory conditions.Therefore, new designs and enhanced features will likely reshape the inhaler spacers market during the forecast period.



Such factors mentioned above highly support the growth of the overall asthma spacers market.

The National Health Service, National Asthma Control Program, National Program for the Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Strokes, International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Children are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global asthma spacers market.

