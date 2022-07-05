Additive Implants Announces Initial Surgeries for SureMAX-SA™, StandAlone Cervical Spacer

PHOENIX, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Additive Implants, Inc., a medical technology company focused on addressing unmet spine surgeon needs, is pleased to announce the first implantations of the SureMAX-SA™ Cervical StandAlone, the third system in the family of SureMAX Cervical Spacers. The SureMAX-SA™ is a 3D-printed titanium device offering unmatched options in cervical spacer design.

Dr. Pawel Jankowski, Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California, performed a series of procedures and stated he was very pleased with his initial experience. Dr. Jankowski felt the spacer was very stable upon implantation and has been able to maintain initial surgical alignment during post-operative healing. "The device endplates have a unique surface finish that will help facilitate the bone-implant interface. The large lateral window will allow me to visualize and follow the healing process. Instrumentation is extremely well thought out and one of the best I have seen, making the procedure to go very smoothly."

Dr. Harvinder Bedi, Banner Boswell, Sun City, Arizona, utilized the system as well and commented, "The addition of the cervical standalone system really simplifies life for me and my surgical team. The implants are sterile-packed and, with one set of instruments for all three systems, I can easily change from standalone to a spacer and plate without opening additional trays."

The SureMAX™, SureMAX-X™ and SureMAX-SA™ family of spacers from Additive Implants offers one of the widest ranges of spacer sizes in the industry with options including 7-, 10-, and 14-degree lordotic angles; footprints of 12x14mm, 14x16mm, 15x18mm, and 15x20mm; and heights of 5mm through 12mm.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Horn

602-418-6003

jeffh@AdditiveImplants.com

Related Images











Image 1: SureMAX Cervical Spacers





Images of the SureMAX™, SureMAX-X™ and recently released SureMAX-SA™ Cervical Spacers









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment