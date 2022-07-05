Gen-Z Planner Brand Releases 18-Month Collection Including Cover Design From TikTok Painter

IRVINE, Calif., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next generation of planners can help people do more, with less impact on the environment. WAAV, the first planner brand born specifically for the Gen-Z audience, has released an 18-month academic planner collection, including one cover design by notable TikTok painter @camilla_creations.

Dated from July 2022 through December 2023, these planners are intended to be more than just to-do lists. WAAV planners are durable, eco-friendly daily companions that last 50% longer than traditional 12-month options. Each planner includes thoughtful features that support the user as they pursue success on their terms, using self-care, productivity, activism, and mindfulness to spark self-reflection while encouraging action through guided monthly content alongside traditional weekly/monthly planning features. Committed to sustainability, WAAV 18-month academic year planners are manufactured with premium-quality hardcovers, ultra-thick recycled paper, recyclable rose gold safety wire binding, recyclable non-laminated tabs, and soy-based inks.

WAAV's on-going mission of elevating and amplifying the work of Gen-Z creatives resulted in a collaboration with TikTok painter Kassandra Camilla Reyes, @camilla_creations, who designed an exclusive cover for the 18-month academic year collection. Reyes, who has a TikTok following of over 500,000+, was chosen as a collaborator because of her commitment to making waves, encouraging others to explore their creative sides while embracing their unique selves. Her cover design, Minnie, is a signature floral pattern that was named for an empowering woman who inspires her.

"When WAAV initially reached out to me about partnering with them, I knew that this was an amazing opportunity. Working with WAAV has been a dream come true because not only am I obsessed with planners, but because I feel so passionately about their mission to empower and educate others. The most rewarding part of being an artist is being able to positively impact others and WAAV has given me an amazing opportunity to do that," said Kassandra Camilla Reyes, Camilla Creations.

WAAV's collection of 18-month weekly/monthly academic planners are available in five unique cover designs — Minnie, Arya, Simone, Penelope, and Zahra — and are 8"x10" in size and priced at $50. Reyes' cover design Minnie is also available in daily/monthly "7x9" and weekly/monthly 5.875"x8.625" formats. The full collection of WAAV academic year planners encompasses a range of sizes and formats and is available for purchase now on www.WAAVMakers.com.

An exclusive selection of WAAV academic planners, including new cover art by @camilla_creations, also launched in stores at a national retailer on June 19.

About WAAV:

WAAV, standing for "We Are All Visionaries," represents more than just a day-to-day task planner. Recognized as the first planner brand created specifically for and by the Gen-Z audience, WAAV is both a functional planner brand and a tool for inspiration, growth, and change. Featuring guided content, cover art created by an incredible group of diverse WAAV Creatives, and eco-friendly tabs, paper pockets, and interior paper, each planner inspires its user to grow in self-development and worldly awareness with confidence. WAAV aims to build a community of WAAVMakers, unafraid to speak their minds and put their words and plans into action as they work to positively develop themselves and the communities they live in. WAAVMakers.com is a community-based, living extension of the physical WAAV planner, as are the WAAV Instagram and TikTok channels @waavmakers. Community blog posts relevant to each month are written and published by the brand's hand-picked WAAV Creatives.

