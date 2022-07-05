BARRY ZOLLMAN JOINS SIGNAL RESTORATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Troy, MI, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signal Restoration Services, the leader in emergency response and property damage restoration in the industrial, healthcare, education, government, hospitality, multi-family, and retail industries, announced Barry Zollman has joined as executive vice president, business development. Zollman brings more than three decades of experience in disaster recovery and restoration to Signal.

This new role combine’s Zollman’s operational and project management expertise with his passion for developing key relationships to better serve clients and the challenges they face when disaster strikes. As Executive Vice President, Zollman will lead the effort to serve and strengthen existing Signal client relationships while also leveraging his vast, respected network to bring in new opportunities to grow and expand Signal’s clientele. Zollman will report directly to Co-CEO Mark Davis.

“We are delighted to welcome Barry to the Signal family,” said Mark Davis, co-CEO, Signal. “As the company celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, we continue to prioritize bringing the most talented individuals in our industry to Signal. Barry is exactly that. He is renowned in the industry and has earned an impressive reputation as a strategic relationship builder committed to delivering professionalism, excellence, and relentless customer service to clients. That is just what we want and need as we pursue our strategy for market and international expansion.”

“With Signal, I found a true team and family approach to doing business,” Zollman said. “Collaboration and trust are important to me in my next professional home, and I am happy to say I found both in the team at Signal. I’ve been fortunate in my career to have learned from and been supported by so many industry leaders. I’m excited to turn my focus to the restoration market, create new relationships, and explore international opportunities that expand the company’s current footprint and set Signal up for continued success for the next 50 years.”

In a career spanning more than 30 years, Zollman has worked with a variety of companies across 13 countries. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Logistics at Bingham Services Inc., a professional consulting company for the property insurance industry.

Zollman holds an associate of science degree in applied horticulture and horticultural business services from Vincennes University. He volunteers with the Miracle League of Frisco, a non-profit organization providing children ages 5-19 with mental and/or physical challenges the opportunity to play sports as a team member in an organized league.

About Signal Restoration Services

Signal is a world-class property restoration general contractor, providing relentless customer service throughout North America and the Caribbean. The company services projects from our regional offices and Rapid Response locations from coast-to-coast. Signal specializes in fire, water, storm, mold, hurricane, earthquake, emergency, and reconstruction services, servicing clients in all industries, including healthcare, education, government, hospitality, multi-family, retail, and industrial. Signal’s mission is to provide relentless customer service to all our clients. We strive to immediately and consistently deliver exceptional results whenever and wherever disaster strikes.

Signal is ON THE MOVE! Signal is always ONCALL 24 | 7 | 365.

For more information, please call us at 800.533.9898 or visit signalrestoration.com.

