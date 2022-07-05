Instawork Named a San Francisco Chronicle 2022 Bay Area Top Workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled hourly workers, announced today that it has been named one of the 2022 Bay Area Top Workplaces by The San Francisco Chronicle.

Out of 126 highly rated organizations, Instawork ranked #28 on the list, placing it in the top 25% of recognized companies.

The award results, published by the San Francisco Chronicle, are based solely on employee feedback about their experience working at Instawork corporate and are gathered through a third-party survey. The anonymous survey measures more than a dozen culture drivers critical to an organization's success including alignment, execution, and connection.

The San Francisco Chronicle noted it selected organizations that have "meaningful work, responsive leadership and work-life balance that is actually balanced" and that the award comes amid the Great Resignation, as millions of workers across the United States are rejecting jobs that don't meet their needs.

"Instawork has achieved a high ranking on this year's Bay Area Top Workplaces list because our team makes each colleague and their experience a top priority," said Trish English, Instawork's Head of Talent. "We owe this recognition of our success to our dedicated employees who work hard to make our company successful day in and day out."

Instawork was recently certified as a Great Place to WorkⓇ and named one of Built In's 2022 Best Midsize Companies to work for in the Bay Area, a 2022 Top Workplace, and was named one of the "Best Apps of the Summer" in 2021.

Those interested in learning more about corporate career opportunities should visit www.instawork.com/careers.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than two million workers in the U.S., filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured by CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

