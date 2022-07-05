Coreum Development Grant Applications Are Open - Wave 1: DeFi Protocols and Wallet Apps

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Along with the launch of a devnet and the official technical paper of the Coreum blockchain, the CORE Team announced the deployment of an ambitious grant program for open-source developers. Set to fund and accelerate the construction of a sustainable and community-owned blockchain, the program will offer multiple grant opportunities throughout the year.



Wave 1 Applications are Open Now!

The first wave of the Coreum Grants Program will be focused on Defi protocols and Wallet components. These elements will provide the fundamental infrastructure for native cryptocurrency trading on the new layer-1 blockchain. Projects to be considered for Wave 1 grants:

CORE Wallet: Mobile, Web, and Hardware Firmware

DeFi Protocols: Automatic Market Makers, Lending and Borrowing d'Apps, Yield Farming d’Apps

Adding Coreum or CORE support to an existing platform

Opening Pool Requests for other projects to support the Coreum network

Wave 1 Timeline

Applications Open: June 29, 2022 - July 15, 2022 (Application Submission)

Finalist Interviews: Late July 2022

Grants Distribution: Late August 2022



According to the timeline, selected projects are expected to start with development works in late August along with the WASM Smart Contract Devnet Update. In the interim, applicants can currently access a dedicated development toolkit including a guide outlining the steps required to run a Coreum node locally and start building on the blockchain.

Upcoming Live Q&A

If you are interested in learning more about the application process and selection criteria for the Coreum grants; a live Q&A with Coreum’s Co-Creator, Reza Bashash, will take place next week. The event will be hosted on Coreum’s Official Twitter account next Monday, July 11th at 10 AM PT (17:00 UTC).

All developers are invited to apply at https://coreum.com/grants via form submission. Core information about the project and the team will be required and considered during the selection process.

About Sologenic

The “Sologenic Development Foundation” is an independent community of developers actively working on various open-source projects and use-cases around the SOLO and CORE tokens. More information can be found on www.sologenic.org

Press Contact

Favio Velarde

press@sologenic.org