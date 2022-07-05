English French

JCDecaux enters into a strategic alliance with Displayce including a majority stake to make it a benchmark DSP in outdoor advertising

Paris, July 5th, 2022 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, has announced the signature of a strategic alliance, including the acquisition of a majority stake, with Displayce, the DSP (Demand Side Platform) leader specialised in the purchasing and optimisation of digital outdoor advertising (DOOH).

Displayce, a French start-up created in 2014 and exclusively dedicated to the purchasing and optimisation of DOOH campaigns, is the leading French programmatic platform in terms of the technology, expertise and number of digital displays proposed throughout the world, with more than 600,000 screens in over 50 countries.

Displayce is connected to the main market DOOH SSPs (Supply Side Platforms) such as VIOOH, BROADSIGN and VISTAR MEDIA and offers media buying with advanced targeting and efficient bespoke solutions thanks to its Data Management Platform (DMP) designed specifically for DOOH advertising.

The aim of the alliance with JCDecaux is to significantly accelerate the development of Displayce so that it becomes the benchmark DSP in the outdoor advertising market, while continuing to offer complete and direct access for advertisers and media agencies to all DOOH media.

This alliance will also support the international expansion of Displayce, via the implementation of a commercial acceleration plan to be launched from today. In addition to its current business in France, Belgium, Switzerland and Spain, Displayce intends to pursue its development on other geographies, starting with Europe in 2022.

By entering into this alliance with Displayce, JCDecaux will significantly strengthen its commercial approach, offering its national but also its local customers a full-stack solution, from DSP to SSP, as well as simple and efficient access to new purchasing methods and smart planning.

Within the framework of this alliance, Displayce, located in Bordeaux, will keep its operational autonomy, with the founders maintaining their shareholdings alongside JCDecaux and the management of the company.

Thanks to this transaction, JCDecaux is further strengthening its digital transformation in OOH media, which is already well advanced with the roll-out of digital assets throughout the world, and the 2018 launch of a data strategy on a global level as well as strong growth in programmatic advertising space via the VIOOH platform.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are delighted to enter into this alliance with Displayce as we share the same entrepreneurial spirit and to bring our support to Laure Malergue, Marie Gaestel and Hayssam Soueidan in the development of their business model, the enhancement of the customer-experience and simplification of media buying. Displayce is a pioneering and recognised technology platform which has managed to accelerate its programmatic development in DOOH in France and internationally. As the number one outdoor advertising company, JCDecaux has a major role to play to accelerate and facilitate the access to DOOH, the media with the second highest growth after mobile advertising, ensuring its development for advertisers and their agencies. This transaction is part of JCDecaux’s digital transformation strategy. It will strengthen the Group’s technology and programmatic ecosystem, for the benefit of brands, media agencies and partners, in the constant pursuit of impact, efficiency and activation, thanks to the quality and efficiency of DOOH. Autonomous in its operations, Displayce will benefit from the support of JCDecaux, especially for its international development, to become the benchmark DSP open to different DOOH market systems.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2021 revenue: €2,745m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

