Albioma : The public tender offer initiated by KKR for the shares and warrants of Albioma has been authorized by the European Commission

The public tender offer initiated by KKR for the shares and warrants of Albioma has been authorized by the European Commission

Paris La Défense, 5 July 2022

On June 30, 2022, the European Commission announced that it authorized the tender offer initiated by Kyoto BidCo, an affiliate of the investment funds and separately managed accounts advised and/or managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and its affiliates ("KKR"), for the shares and warrants (BSAAR) of Albioma (the "Offer"), under merger control.

The Offer is no longer subject to any conditions precedent other than the mandatory minimum acceptance condition set forth in article 231-9, I 1° of the AMF's general regulation and the condition that KKR obtains a number of Albioma shares representing at least 50.01% of Albioma's share capital and "theoretical" voting rights.

As indicated by the AMF, the Offer will close on July 27, 2022.

Disclaimer:

This press release is not an offer to purchase securities.

This press release was prepared for informational purpose only. It is not an offer to the public. The diffusion of this press release, the tender offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The tender offer is not made for persons subject to such restrictions, neither directly nor indirectly, and may not be accepted in any way from a country where the tender offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not for diffusion in these countries. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release shall inquire about potential applicable local restrictions and comply with them.

The offeror and Albioma exclude all liability in the event of any breach of the applicable legal restrictions by any person.

It is anticipated that the tender offer will be extended into the United States of America in compliance with Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “U.S. Exchange Act”), pursuant to the exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the U.S. Exchange Act.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believe,” “think,” “expect,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “should,” “seek,” “approximately,” “predict,” “intend,” “will,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” the negative version of these words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or factual matters. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, estimates, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, including but not limited to the statements with respect to: the proposed transaction; operation of the acquired business following the closing of the transaction; expansion and growth opportunities and other synergies resulting from the transaction; and expected timing of closing of the proposed transaction. The forward-looking statements are based on KKR’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to KKR or are within its control. If a change occurs, KKR’s business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to vary from the forward-looking statements: failure to realize the anticipated benefits within the expected timeframes from the proposed transaction; unforeseen liabilities or integration and other costs of the proposed transaction and timing related thereto; availability and cost of financing to fund the proposed transaction; changes in Albioma’s business; any delays or difficulties in receiving regulatory approvals; failure to complete the transaction; the acquired business’s ability to maintain business relationships following the proposed transaction; failure to realize the benefits of or changes in the business strategies of KKR or the acquired business including the ability to realize the anticipated synergies from acquisitions, strategic partnerships or other transactions; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel and expense of recruiting and retaining such personnel; and increased competition.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. KKR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which such statements were made except as required by law. Past performance is not indicative or a guarantee of future performance. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Albioma Contacts An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass, photovoltaics and geothermal energy.



Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil.



For 30 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.



Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.



In 2021, the Group acquired its first geothermal energy power plant, in Turkey. This activity is being ramped up in 2022, via the acquisition of a second GEPP in the same region.



Albioma shares are listed on NYSE EURONEXT PARIS (sub B) and eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans (ISIN FR0000060402 – ticker: ABIO).



The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Investor

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00







Media

Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65

presse@albioma.com



Brunswick Group



Guillaume Maujean



+33 (0)6 67 74 36 89



gmaujean@brunswickgroup.com



Aurélia de Lapeyrouse



+33 (0)6 21 06 40 33



adelapeyrouse@brunswickgroup.com www.albioma.com









About KKR Contacts



Media KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds.



KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co. FGS Global

Nathalie Falco

+33 (0)6 30 64 90 15



nathalie.falco@fgsglobal.com



Xavier Mas



+33 (0)7 71 95 69 60



xavier.mas@fgsglobal.com















www.kkr.com

