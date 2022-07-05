Gold Eagle Co. & Lubrication Specialties Inc. Join Forces in Recent Merger

CHICAGO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Eagle Co., a family-owned and ISO 9001 certified manufacturer, has acquired Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI). Ohio-based LSI makes several fuel and oil products for the automotive industry, including the Hot Shot’s Secret brand line. The Hot Shot’s Secret product line includes over 50 additives, specialty oils, coolants, and fluids sold in over 30,000 retail stores nationwide.



Gold Eagle Co. and LSI share a mutual belief in making high-quality products that improve performance for automotive consumers, heavy-duty truck drivers, RV and Powersport enthusiasts.

“LSI has always been dedicated to creating high-quality products, and it begins with how they approach research and development,” said Gold Eagle CEO Marc Blackman. “They have an established record of identifying engine, transmission and fuel system related problems, and then developing cutting edge chemistry to develop best of class solutions.”

Gold Eagle Co. has the resources necessary to expand Hot Shot’s Secret into new distribution channels worldwide. As a single operating unit, more customers will gain access to LSI’s products, which are proven to increase fuel economy, improve horsepower, generate more torque, and help drivers save thousands on engine repairs.

“The combined entities will benefit both companies in a myriad of ways to further grow our business,” said Blackman. “We have operational synergies that complement each other well, and we each believe in a people-centric culture.”

LSI CEO Chris Gabrelcik echoed a similar sentiment. “Gold Eagle will be a strong strategic partner that will help us scale to our fullest potential while allowing us the freedom to continue making the best products money can buy,” he said.

The merger will not lead to downsizing or significant changes for the LSI team. All employees will retain their roles and position LSI for future growth in the local Morrow County economy. The LSI executive team will work closely with Gold Eagle Co.’s senior management in Chicago, but it will be business as usual for LSI’s staff and middle management.

“Together, we have the resources and operational bandwidth to make Hot Shot’s Secret a household name, here and abroad,” said Gabrelcik. “This is an exciting development for Lubrication Specialties Inc. and the Hot Shot’s Secret brand, and we are all looking forward to the next chapter.”

For more information, view this video.



