The Global DRAM Module and Component Market size is expected to reach $104.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 1.7% CAGR during the forecast period

DRAM chips are a sort of random-access memory (RAM) that needs to be charged or refreshed on a regular basis in order to preserve data.



A DRAM module requires a power supply to maintain its data because it is a dynamic memory device. DRAM modules use volatile memory in this fashion. Static memory, on the other hand, does not necessitate the replacement of the capacitor. Data is retained in flash memory regardless of the power DRAM modules are utilized in servers as well as desktop and laptop computers.



Different types of DRAM modules are used in servers to improve memory capacity, in networking applications to expand bandwidth and preserve signal integrity, and in mobile applications to offer memory capacity while consuming less power and being more compact. Distinct types of DRAM modules can be chosen depending on their properties. Modules such as synchronous DRAM (SDRAM), extended data out (EDO), and fast page mode (FPM) are examples.



The DRAM modules utilized in high-speed, low-power applications are frequently synchronous DRAM modules. DRAM Modules are utilized mostly in mainstream desktop or server applications and come in a number of memory and speed options. DRAM modules have replaced older, obsolete extended data out (EDO) and fast page mode (FPM) modules.



The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the supply chains of mobile devices, computers, and consumer electronics, which are the primary end-user industries for DRAM modules and components. Lockdowns and the halting of production activities have impeded economic growth even more, upending the global semiconductor industry and causing a massive chip shortage that has impacted autos, computers, and other businesses throughout the world. Despite this, the shortage has created an opportunity for investment and the rise of new participants in the semiconductor business; semiconductor manufacturers are now scrambling to increase production.



Introduction Of 5g



The introduction of the 5G cellular network has added more lanes to the information superhighway, allowing massive volumes of data to travel quicker and more freely, reducing traffic congestion. 5G, which is enabled by advances in memory and storage, when combined with next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), has the potential to convert mobile gadgets into foresightful, intuitive, and truly smart companions. The 5G/AI revolution will alter how people communicate, work, consume, recreate, and experience the world.



Growing Popularity Of IoT



The Internet of Things (IoT) allows physical and virtual items to communicate and exchange data and information via cloud technologies. IoT is a network of machines and humans, not merely a network of internet-connected devices. The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to the ever-expanding network of physical items as well as the communication that takes place between these objects and other internet-connected devices and systems. The IoT ecosystem is rapidly expanding due to the availability of numerous smart goods for home and industrial uses.



Negative Effects Of Extreme Temperatures On Dram



Stability at high temperatures and in harsh environments is one of the most important requirements for new memory technologies. Some memory is stable and performs well in extreme temperatures. As a result, they’re used in a variety of applications in which they’re subjected to extremely high and low temperatures. However, in such high environmental conditions, certain scalability and stability concerns arise in the operation of most memory. Elevated temperatures have a negative impact on reliability. DRAM thermal issues are compounded by designers cramming more DRAM chips into already overcrowded DIMMs.



Based on type, the DRAM Module and Components Market is divided into DDR2 DRAM, DDR3 DRAM, DDR4 DRAM, DDR5 DRAM, LPDRAM, GDDR, HBM, and Others. The LPDRAM segment acquired the largest revenue share in the DRAM module and component market in 2021. Low-Power Double Data Rate (LPDR), often known as LPDR SDRAM, is a low-power synchronous dynamic random-access memory (SDRAM) designed for mobile computers and devices such as phones.



Based on memory, the DRAM Module and Components Market is bifurcated into, Up to 1GB, 2GB, 3-4GB, 6-8GB, and above 8GB. The 6-8 GB segment obtained a substantial revenue share in the DRAM module and components market in 2021. Having at least 6GB of RAM allows users to load up a reasonable number of browser tabs and leave enough RAM for using email, working with applications like Microsoft Word, and playing casual games. That makes 6-8 GB a good minimum specification for most casual users.



Based on End-user industries, DRAM Module and Components Market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Mobile Devices, Servers, Computers, Automobiles, and Others. The servers segment acquired the largest revenue share in the DRAM module and components market in 2021. DRAM is a form of random access memory (RAM) that is commonly found in PCs, workstations, and servers. Random-access memory allows the PC processor to access any area of the memory without having to go through the memory in order. DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) is a crucial component of data processing. The massive volumes of data being generated are driving unprecedented DRAM demand in cloud, data center, on-premises, and at the edge.



Region-wise, the DRAM Module and components market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region acquired the largest revenue share in the DRAM module and components market in 2021. This is due to the presence of nations such as China and South Korea in the area. China is an important market for memory devices, with rapid growth due to high demand in the mobile, automotive, and server markets, although it relies on other countries to meet its DRAM needs. With the launch of "Made in China 2025" in 2015, the Chinese government, in collaboration with private sector partners, began investing billions of dollars in the development of their domestic semiconductor industry, with the goal of closing the gap between domestic production and demand.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SK hynix, Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., Nanya Technology Corporation, Winbond Electronics Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Powerchip Technology Corporation, ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., Etron Technology, Inc., and Kingston Technology Company, Inc.



2022-Apr: Winbond Electronics entered into a partnership with Infineon Technologies, a dominant player in the global semiconductor, microelectronics and IoT solutions market. Under this partnership, the companies announced the expansion of their HYPERRAM product collaboration with the new higher bandwidth HYPERRAM 3.0. The HYPERRAM product range provides compact options to conventional pseudo-SRAM and is perfect for low power, space-constrained IoT applications that need an off-chip external RAM. HYPERRAM 3.0 functions at a maximum frequency of 200MHz with a 1.8V operation voltage, which is equal to both HYPERRAM 2.0 and OCTAL xSPI RAM, however, with an improved data-transfer rate of 800MBps – double the rate that was previously present.



2022-Mar: ADATA released Registered DIMM (R-DIMM) DDR5, industrial-grade memory modules. These products are ideal for a broad range of applications, including AIoT, High-Performance Computing, 5G backhaul equipment, Data Center, Server, Edge Computing, Networking, Surveillance, and more. The launch completed a full suite of industrial-grade DDR5 including U-DIMM, SO-DIMM, and now R-DIMM modules developed for the newest Intel 12th Generation processors, and future DDR5 platforms.



2021-Jun: Kingston Technology entered into a partnership with Digi-Key Electronics, a company that provides the biggest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment. Under this partnership, Digi-Key Electronics aimed to provide a broad range of embedded memory and storage solutions to its customers. The partnership also enabled Kingston to increase its presence in the design engineer community.



2021-Jun: Micron Technology launched novel flash memory and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips, which are developed to handle the bottleneck in feeding data between memory, storage, and processing solutions in modern computers. These storage products were created to better help data-driven businesses as the data economy continues to develop.



2021-May: Samsung launched Double Data Rate 5 (DDR5) DRAM memory module, the industry’s first DRAM memory module to support the advanced CXL interface. The product is based on the Compute Express Link (CXL) interconnect standard, which can improve the performance of data centers.



2021-May: Samsung unveiled S2FPD01, S2FPD02, and S2FPC01, the market’s foremost integrated power management ICs (PMICs) for the fifth-generation double data rate (DDR5) dual in-line memory module (DIMM). The new PMICs have improved power efficiency and low output ripple voltage, which enables data centers, enterprise servers, and PC applications to fully squeeze their DDR5 performance for incredibly demanding, memory-intensive tasks.



2020-Oct: SK hynix unveiled the DDR5 DRAM, the world’s first of its kind. The product is lightning fast and high-density, which is optimized for Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and Big Data as a next-generation standard for DRAM. SK hynix’s DDR5 enables the transfer rate of 4,800 ~ 5,600 Megabit-per-second (Mbps), which is 1.8 times quicker than the previous generation -DDR4. It also can transmit 9 full-HD (FHD) movies (5GB each) per second with a 5,600Mbps transfer rate.



2019-Oct: ADATA Technology, a leading manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules and NAND Flash products, today announces a new line up of gaming hardware including the XPG SX8200 Pro M.2 2280 SSD, GAMMIX S5 PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 SSD, and GAMMIX D30 DDR4 memory module.



