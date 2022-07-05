ARGAN: Half-year assessment liquidity contract with Oddo

French English

Press release – Monday 5 July 2022 – 5:45 p.m.

Half-year assessment liquidity

contract with Oddo

Under the liquidity contract between ARGAN and Oddo, on June 30, 2022, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

11,650 ARGAN Shares

286,025.48 €

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on December 31, 2021, on the liquidity account were:

803 Shares ARGAN

341,489.90 €

As a reminder, ARGAN has increased, on February 10, 2022, the amount of its liquidity contract of €850,000.

Financial calendar 2022 (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

20 July: Half-year results 2022

3 October: 3rd quarter sales 2022

About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.

As at 31 December 2021, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.3 million sq.m, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €3.75 billion and generating an annualised rental income of €162 million. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 01 July 2007.





