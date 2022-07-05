Yacht Charter Market is Expected to be Worth US$25.53 Bn by 2027, Surging at a Healthy CAGR of 22.85% : Fairfield Market Research

London, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfield Market Research states that the global yacht charter market is expected to surge at phenomenal CAGR of 22.85% between the forecast of 2021 and 2027. The idea of “revenge travel” as vaccines reach the masses is expected to give the market a boost. Analysts anticipate that the global yacht charter market will reach US$25.53 Bn by 2027 as end users look forward to travelling as lockdowns ease.





Key Highlights of Global Yacht Charter Market:

The motor yacht charter segment is expected to lead with a CAGR of 24.89% by 2027

Europe to remain ahead as region has increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI)

Luxury yachts to trend bigger during the forecast period as the demand for entertainment aboard vessels spikes amongst millennials

Water sports to solidify the demand for yacht charters giving the global market an impetus





Rising Disposable Incomes and Increased Spending Capacities Drive Global Yacht Charter Market

Prior to the pandemic, the global yacht charter market thrived as ideas of vacations changed drastically amongst the youth. Sailing to private islands or nearby islands to vacation in isolated spots became a sought-after getaway idea amongst the younger demographic before the pandemic. As nations declared lockdowns to prevent spread of coronavirus, yacht charters served those who could afford vacations and getaway to local islands, helping the market retain a steady flow of income throughout the pandemic.

As the pandemic recedes, the global yacht charter market is expected to thrive with “revenge travel”. Improved savings for the salaried class, vaccine rollouts, ability to work from anywhere, and need to break free from more than a year long lockdown is expected to bode well for the global yacht charter market.





Efficiency of Motor Yachts to Surpass Others

The demand for motorised yachts is expected to surpass sailing yachts. This demand will be driven by the sheer efficiency of motor yachts that allows the end users to achieve a good pace to cover larger distances. It also allows convenient manoeuvres, giving the tourists a better control in choppy conditions. The use of motorised yachts is expected also pick up in sailing boats.

Some of the key operating players in the global yacht charter market are Charter Yachts Australia, Dream Yacht Charter, Boatbound Inc., Fraser Yacht, Mertello Fairline Yacht, Thai Charters, and CharterWorld LLP.





