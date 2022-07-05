Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada Taps Blue Door Agency To Lead its 2022-2023 Digital Marketing Strategy

TORONTO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Door Agency , one of Canada’s fastest growing marketing agencies, announced that it has been selected to lead the Digital Marketing Strategy for Ripley's Aquarium of Canada .



The award-winning Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada provides a world-class experience that fosters education, conservation, and research while providing fun and entertainment for locals and tourists of all ages. Blue Door Agency and Ripley's Aquarium of Canada will work closely to shape and bring to life its priorities, including designing digital-first experiences to modernize its marketing strategy.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ripley's Aquarium of Canada and work with them to reinvigorate their marketing strategy for 2022 and beyond," said Brody Major, Director of Digital Marketing at Blue Door. " We recognize the critical role that Blue Door will play in positioning Ripley’s for continued success within the city, as well as the world stage. We’re ready to pave a modernized way forward and support our agency’s full suite of services."

Blue Door, a Toronto-based agency, is well positioned as a strategy-first and creative marketing agency representing some of Canada’s top companies including Sporting Life, Tangerine Bank, Longo’s, Canada Dry Motts and Pusateri’s. Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada now proudly joins the agency’s ever-growing roster.

“Blue Door demonstrated a deep understanding of our brand and brought a sophisticated approach to media, data and analytics with a compelling vision to help us take Ripley’s to the next level,” said Lizzie Sibbald, Marketing and Communications Manager of Ripley's Aquarium of Canada. “They deliver a high level of professionalism across their entire suite of marketing services, which will ensure we double down on creativity but also maintain accountability and results with our client-agency relationship.”

Blue Door has been tasked with Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada's overarching strategy development, including reviewing and optimizing creative assets and the creation of a sophisticated digital advertising campaign to re-introduce itself to the City of Toronto.

“Being engaged by Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada is an important milestone for our agency as we strive to attract and retain brands with an exceptional brand presence and strong community purpose,” said Silver. “We are looking forward to delivering smart, effective communication solutions that will capture the imagination of current and future customers to the aquarium.”

Blue Door kicks off strategy development in early July; however, it is already evident that the cultural fit and collaboration between the two teams is perfectly matched to deliver business objectives.

About Blue Door Agency

Launched in 2017, Blue Door Agency has become one of the fastest growing agencies in Canada by establishing itself as a one-stop marketing shop. The agency offers unmatched capabilities under one roof, spanning media relations, influencer marketing, crisis communications, content creation, digital marketing and graphic design. Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada will join the agency’s already impressive client roster, which includes Tangerine, Longo’s, Sporting Life, Canada Dry Motts, Pusateri’s and Fresh Restaurants.

About Ripley's Aquarium of Canada

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada has been immersing guests in all aspects of ocean life since opening in 2013. With over 10 million guests already through the doors of this premiere Toronto attraction, the aquarium continues to be the first port of call for visitors locally and all over the world.

The aquarium houses over 20,000 marine animals across nine stunning galleries from the tropical waters of Rainbow Reef to the waters closer to home in Canadian Waters. With over 100 interactive experiences and a hugely successful education and events programming calendar, the aquarium continues to provide an experience that fosters education, conservation and research while entertaining guests of all ages and locations from across Canada and the world.

Media Contacts:

Aisha Dhalla

Director of PR

Blue Door Agency

aisha@bluedoor.agency

Lizzie Sibbald

Marketing & Communications Manager

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

sibbald@ripleys.com