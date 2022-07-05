Global Down Syndrome Foundation Awards Over $76,000 in Education Grants to Eleven Down Syndrome Organizations Across the United States & Abroad

Denver, CO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) awarded over $76,000 in education grants to Down syndrome organizations across the United States and abroad. Since the founding of the GLOBAL Membership Program in 2012, more than $1 Million to 235 grants - education, employment and COVID - have been provided to GLOBAL Organization Members.

This year’s education grants will fund eleven programs in Albania, Arizona, California, Delaware, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin. The programs will focus on providing adult medical care, mental health, research & medical outreach, health & wellness programs and more. More than 3,500 professionals, family members and self-advocates will directly benefit.

“We are so inspired by the amazing Down syndrome organizations we serve, and the impactful programs they provide for their communities,” said Michelle Sie Whitten, President & CEO of GLOBAL. “Our member organizations are on the front line providing their families life-changing programs and services every day. We are proud to contribute our part as a national partner.”

The 2022 GLOBAL Education Grant recipients and their funded programs are (in alphabetical order):

“We are excited to highlight the importance of research as a benefit for people with Down syndrome in our community,” said Gina Johnson, Director & Founder of Sharing Down Syndrome Arizona. “We are grateful for GLOBAL’s Education Grant program, which is helping people with Down syndrome in Arizona and around the world.”

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,200 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 120 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal Testing and Information about Down Syndrome, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome).

