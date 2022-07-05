Keto Caveman Desserts now Available at Body Energy Club

Vancouver, BC, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keto Caveman Foods Inc. (CSE: KETO Reserved) (“Keto Caveman” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that a selection of its branded keto desserts is now available at 8 Vancouver area locations of Body Energy Club. “We are extremely excited about this new partnership and the opportunity to increase the awareness, acceptance and availability of keto food products” said Bahram Heidari, CEO.



About Body Energy Club

Founded in 2002 with one location, Body Energy Club has expanded to 15 locations in the Vancouver area and two locations in California, as well as operating one of Canada’s largest online vitamin and nutritional supplement stores.

The Body Energy Club team has a dedicated focus on exceptional customer service and is continually conscious of Body Energy Club’s original goal to offer the widest selection of products at the lowest possible price to ensure that healthy lifestyle choices are available and affordable for everyone. Body Energy Club is thrilled to add the Keto Caveman desserts to its portfolio of products.

About Keto Caveman Foods Inc .

Keto Caveman is a Vancouver-based company that creates, manufactures, and sells its proprietary portfolio of products including desserts, wraps, breads and ready-to-eat meals. Keto Caveman started as a restaurant 6 years ago in Vancouver where health-oriented customers were able to order multi-diet protocol - keto, paleo, gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free, vegan. Following the increase in demand, Keto Caveman’s bakery products have become the focus of the product offering. The Company intends to focus on selling its products to major grocery chains and food services and via e-commerce platforms. The Company’s products can also be purchased at the Keto Caveman Café and test kitchen in Vancouver.

Keto Caveman anticipates filing its non-offering prospectus this summer and intends to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange by the end of 2022.

KETO CAVEMAN FOODS INC.

www.ketocaveman.ca

For media inquiries or investment, please contact:

Amar Purewal

250-558-8819

amar@ascentafinance.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Securities regulators have neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and accept no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate” and “intend” identify forward-looking statements and information and include information relating to the business plans of the Company, reference to the trading of the Company Shares on a recognized stock exchange and the Company’s abilities to continue to produce and sell food products in North America. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: (a) the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available; (b) compliance with government regulation; (c) domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; (d) stock market volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company’s securities once publicly listed, regardless of operating performance; and (e) impact of COVID-19. The forward-looking information represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States.

The Company’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.