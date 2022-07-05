Juniper Networks and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Secure, AI-driven Network Solutions to the Public Sector

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and RESTON, Va., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, and Carahsoft Technology Corp, the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a new partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will make Juniper’s AI-powered networking solutions, AI-powered enterprise networking platform, and intent-based networking software available through Carahsoft’s reseller partner network, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts. The partnership will deliver solutions to automate and validate the design, deployment, and operations of secure data center networks to the Public Sector.



Juniper’s client-to-cloud networking solutions simplify the networking process from Day 0 through Day 2+ and enables Government agencies to focus on outcomes instead of logistics and operations. AI and machine learning are core to Juniper’s solutions, from the access edge to switches, routers, data center and security devices. Juniper leads the industry in providing a cloud-enabled, end-to-end AI and machine learning engine focused on delivering the best user experience.

Juniper’s reliable, secure, purpose-built solutions such as Juniper Mist, its AI-powered enterprise networking platform, and Juniper Apstra intent-based networking software are the perfect fit for mission-critical Federal government agencies. The company’s AI-driven security improves network visibility and resolves threats quickly, and its high-performance networking solutions deliver maximum uptime and speed.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft and utilize their expertise to extend our reach within the Public Sector market,” said, Justin Scopaz, Vice President, Worldwide Distribution at Juniper Networks. “High-performance computing in extended, connected Government environments requires best-in-class, open technologies and unified management to minimize risk and drive simplicity – all of which are possible through Juniper’s solutions. Carahsoft is well regarded within the industry and we’re looking forward to partnering with them to help Government customers build faster, more secure AI-driven networks.”

“With the addition of Juniper’s solutions to our offerings, we are now able to offer simplified access to secure networking software and platforms that provide Government agencies and employees with the ability to interact/connect easily and share invaluable resources,” said Eric Goycochea, Sales Director who leads the Juniper Team at Carahsoft. “We are excited to partner with Juniper and our reseller partners to bring these solutions to the Public Sector.”

Juniper’s software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft’s Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Juniper team at Carahsoft at Juniper@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Juniper



Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security, and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability, and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

