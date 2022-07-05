ABOG Appoints New Board Officers and Members, Division Chair, and Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Dallas, Texas, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four new Board Officers, one new Board of Director at Large Member, one new Board of Director Member and subspecialty Division Chair, and five new Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) were appointed earlier this year and began their terms on July 1, 2022. The REI Chair serves as an ex-officio subspecialty representative on the Board of Directors. The positions are as follows: 

 

New Board Officers

President
George A. Macones, MD, MSCE 
Professor 
Chair 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
University of Texas at Austin 

Vice President
Wanda K. Nicholson, MD, MPH, MBA 
Professor 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
Director, Reproductive Health Fellowship for Specialists 
University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill 
Vice-Chair, United States Preventative Task Force 
Vice President, AAOGF 
 

Treasurer
Ronald D. Alvarez, MD, MBA 
Professor 
Chair 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Immediate Past President
Andrew J. Satin, MD 
Professor and Director (Chair) 
Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics 
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine 
Obstetrician/Gynecologist-in-Chief 
Johns Hopkins Medicine 

 

New Board of Directors at Large Member
 

Rajiv B. Gala, MD, FACOG 
Designated Institutional Official
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
Ochsner Health 

Professor
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Queensland/Ochsner Clinical School 

 

New Board of Directors Member and Chair of Subspecialty Divisions

Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
 
Emily S. Jungheim, MD 
Professor 
Chief, Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University 

 

 

New Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

LaTasha B. Craig, MD 
Professor 
Section Chief and Fellowship Director, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility 
Assistant Dean of Clinical Curriculum, University of Oklahoma College of Medicine 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center 

Erica E. Marsh, MD, MSCI   
S. Jan Behrman Professor of Reproductive Medicine 
Division Chief, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
University of Michigan Medical School

 

Division of Complex Family Planning

Biftu Mengesha, MD, MAS 
Associate Professor 
Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences 
University of California, San Francisco 

 

Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

Gary Sutkin, MD 
Professor 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
University of Missouri-Kansas City

Division of Gynecologic Oncology

Wendy R. Brewster, MD, PhD 
Professor 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill  

 

 

About ABOG  

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.  

 

