ABOG Appoints New Board Officers and Members, Division Chair, and Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Four new Board Officers, one new Board of Director at Large Member, one new Board of Director Member and subspecialty Division Chair, and five new Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) were appointed earlier this year and began their terms on July 1, 2022. The REI Chair serves as an ex-officio subspecialty representative on the Board of Directors. The positions are as follows:

New Board Officers

President

George A. Macones, MD, MSCE

Professor

Chair

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of Texas at Austin

Vice President

Wanda K. Nicholson, MD, MPH, MBA

Professor

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Director, Reproductive Health Fellowship for Specialists

University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill

Vice-Chair, United States Preventative Task Force

Vice President, AAOGF



Treasurer

Ronald D. Alvarez, MD, MBA

Professor

Chair

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Immediate Past President

Andrew J. Satin, MD

Professor and Director (Chair)

Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Obstetrician/Gynecologist-in-Chief

Johns Hopkins Medicine

New Board of Directors at Large Member



Rajiv B. Gala, MD, FACOG

Designated Institutional Official

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Ochsner Health

Professor

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of Queensland/Ochsner Clinical School

New Board of Directors Member and Chair of Subspecialty Divisions

Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility



Emily S. Jungheim, MD

Professor

Chief, Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University

New Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility



LaTasha B. Craig, MD

Professor

Section Chief and Fellowship Director, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

Assistant Dean of Clinical Curriculum, University of Oklahoma College of Medicine

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

Erica E. Marsh, MD, MSCI

S. Jan Behrman Professor of Reproductive Medicine

Division Chief, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of Michigan Medical School

Division of Complex Family Planning

Biftu Mengesha, MD, MAS

Associate Professor

Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences

University of California, San Francisco

Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

Gary Sutkin, MD

Professor

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of Missouri-Kansas City

Division of Gynecologic Oncology

Wendy R. Brewster, MD, PhD

Professor

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill

About ABOG

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.

