ABOG Appoints New Board Officers and Members, Division Chair, and Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Dallas, Texas, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four new Board Officers, one new Board of Director at Large Member, one new Board of Director Member and subspecialty Division Chair, and five new Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) were appointed earlier this year and began their terms on July 1, 2022. The REI Chair serves as an ex-officio subspecialty representative on the Board of Directors. The positions are as follows:
New Board Officers
President
George A. Macones, MD, MSCE
Professor
Chair
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Texas at Austin
Vice President
Wanda K. Nicholson, MD, MPH, MBA
Professor
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Director, Reproductive Health Fellowship for Specialists
University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill
Vice-Chair, United States Preventative Task Force
Vice President, AAOGF
Treasurer
Ronald D. Alvarez, MD, MBA
Professor
Chair
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Immediate Past President
Andrew J. Satin, MD
Professor and Director (Chair)
Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Obstetrician/Gynecologist-in-Chief
Johns Hopkins Medicine
New Board of Directors at Large Member
Rajiv B. Gala, MD, FACOG
Designated Institutional Official
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Ochsner Health
Professor
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Queensland/Ochsner Clinical School
New Board of Directors Member and Chair of Subspecialty Divisions
Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Emily S. Jungheim, MD
Professor
Chief, Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University
New Members of Subspecialty Divisions
Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
LaTasha B. Craig, MD
Professor
Section Chief and Fellowship Director, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Assistant Dean of Clinical Curriculum, University of Oklahoma College of Medicine
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
Erica E. Marsh, MD, MSCI
S. Jan Behrman Professor of Reproductive Medicine
Division Chief, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Michigan Medical School
Division of Complex Family Planning
Biftu Mengesha, MD, MAS
Associate Professor
Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences
University of California, San Francisco
Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Gary Sutkin, MD
Professor
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Division of Gynecologic Oncology
Wendy R. Brewster, MD, PhD
Professor
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill
About ABOG
The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.
