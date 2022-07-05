Kibali Drives Sustainable Value Creation

All amounts expressed in US dollars

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) – The Kibali gold mine’s investment in the Democratic Republic of Congo now exceeds $4 billion and it has created a thriving regional economy in a remote part of the country through partnering with and mentoring local entrepreneurs, uplifting host communities and upgrading essential infrastructure.



At a media briefing here today, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said Kibali was not only Africa’s largest gold mine, it was also a global leader in automation, sustainability initiatives, clean energy and skills training.

“Thanks to Barrick’s policy of local employment and advancement, 94% of Kibali’s workforce, including its management, are Congolese nationals. It is now also driving the employment of women in the traditionally male-dominated mining industry through targeted recruitment campaigns and development programs designed to equip them for rewarding careers at all levels of the organisation,” he said.

Kibali is on track to meet its full-year production guidance and has again posted an injury-free quarter. Its three world-class hydropower stations are mitigating the impact of higher fuel prices and significantly reducing the mine’s carbon footprint. Bristow said the stations were built well before climate change became a priority issue, demonstrating Barrick’s long-standing commitment to sustainability in all its activities.

Kibali’s gold reserves have grown net of depletion for three successive years, and ongoing conversion drilling is expected to continue this trend, despite producing in excess of 5.7Moz of gold to date1. Ongoing exploration is delivering new growth opportunities with the potential to grow the mineral resource base beyond the original feasibility study.

Local sustainability projects include the construction of a world-class aquaponics farm and the erection of a vocational and technical training centre to promote capacity building in the community. Implementation of the cahier des charges mechanism has started, following its approval by the government. This will add to the current commitment of investing 0.3% of revenue in community projects identified in consultation with the mine’s community development committees.

Kibali also continues to invest in the future of Africa’s biodiversity through its support for the Garamba National Park which has seen a substantial increase in the giraffe population and the near-elimination of elephant poaching. It is also sponsoring a project for the re-introduction of white rhino into the park, critical in the long-term campaign to protect this endangered species.

“Kibali’s journey has created enormous value for all its stakeholders and it’s a standout example of what mutually beneficial partnerships can achieve. Its great gold endowment means that it has a long future ahead as an engine for economic growth and community development,” Bristow said.

