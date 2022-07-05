Moore Kuehn Encourages ZEN, FSTX, USAK, and ADRA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Zendesk has agreed to merge with an investor group led by investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman. Under the proposed transaction, Zendesk shareholders will receive $77.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Zendesk’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX)

F-star has agreed to merge with invoX. Under the proposed transaction, F-star shareholders will receive $7.12 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether F-star’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK)

USA Truck has agreed to merge with DB Schenker. Under the proposed transaction, USA Truck shareholders will receive $31.72 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether USA Truck’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Adara Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: ADRA)

Adara has agreed to merge with Alliance Entertainment. Under the proposed transaction, Adara shareholders will own only 18.85 % of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

