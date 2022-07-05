New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "C4ISR Market: Segmented: By Component, By Application, By Platform, By End User And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288795/?utm_source=GNW

However, civil sector institutions such as airports, railways, and oil and gas exploration departments are increasingly using them. The C4ISR system is a collection of systems, commonly known as a network of networks, that operates on the same principles as the Internet. As a result, it is vulnerable to comparable attacks known as cyber attacks, which necessitate the implementation of proper security measures to protect it from such attacks or to recover if the attack succeeds. Cyber security of C4ISR systems refers to all of the steps taken to accomplish this.



Market Highlights

Global C4ISR Market is expected to project a high up CAGR of 4.2% by 2031.



Some of the primary drivers driving the market are the deployment of small, reliable, and advanced C4ISR systems in a variety of applications, which has increased demand around the world. The cost of these systems has decreased as a result of improvements in ISR technologies and improvements in their manufacturing procedures. Armed forces and law enforcement agencies’ improved defensive and surveillance capabilities are pushing the C4ISR market.



Global C4ISR Market: Segments

Services segment is expected to register maximum market share over the forecast period



The requirement to improve armoured forces operational efficiency, the growing need to support C4ISR system life extension initiatives, and the growing usage of augmented reality and virtual reality in battle management and planning are all propelling the C4ISR market forward.



Space segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth of the market from 2021 to 2026



Due to the rising usage of communication satellites for rapid and secure data transfer, as well as the expanding use of earth-observation satellites for C4ISR systems, the market for space C4ISR is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

The best compatible new generation control systems are expected to boost the growth of the market



Previously, separate security devices employed different systems and control systems that were incompatible with one another. All the information is combined from all sensors to create a comprehensive picture of any circumstance. Data fusion from air defence radars, along with electro-optical, acoustic, and infrared devices, enhances surveillance and mission planning capabilities in military systems.



Increasing expenditure for programs used in defense is another driver



With the introduction of various space-based technologies that can replace traditional C4ISR architecture, several governments are designating specific defence spending plans to such initiatives. The capabilities of C4ISR from space have become increasingly vital for military forces, as they give a technological advantage over enemies. The introduction of small satellites that provide comparable capability to traditional satellites while reducing costs is encouraging investments in space-based C4ISR systems.



Restraint

Growing number of threats



In recent years the number of cyberattacks in the military has increased, the significant limitation of market participants in the C4ISR system is the lack of secure networks to send critical data. This is a national security issue in this industry. Malware and phishing are two common examples of cyberattacks, as are social engineering, DDoS attacks, and brute force attacks. The National Defense Forces have suffered significant financial and data losses as a result of these attacks, which have gotten increasingly damaging.



Global C4ISR Market: Key Players

Global C4ISR Market: Regions

In 2021, the C4ISR market is likely to be led by North America. In North America, the United States holds the major market for C4ISR. Increased investment in C4ISR systems to improve armed forces defence and surveillance capabilities, modernisation of current military platforms, essential infrastructure, and increased use of C4ISR systems by law enforcement agencies is likely to drive the market in North America.



Impact of COVID-19 on C4ISR Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on countries’ economies all around the world. C4ISR manufacture has also been obstructed, including systems, subsystems, and components. In spite of the fact that C4ISR systems are vital for a system’s proper conclusion, supply chain disruptions have temporarily halted their manufacturing operations. The level of COVID-19 exposure, the level at which manufacturing facilities are functioning, import-export rules, with other things, all together have a role in resuming manufacturing activity.



Global C4ISR Market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

C4ISR Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute

Details



Market size value in 2021 USD 120.2 billion

Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 181.1 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2031

Base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Component, Application, Platform, End User and Region

Regional scope North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SAAB AB, L3 Technologies Inc., Rockwell Collins Inc., Harris Corporation, CACI International Inc., and Elbit Systems Ltd.

